Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will look to avenge their humiliating defeat to the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Despite residing on polar opposite ends of the standings, the Nets managed to pull out a 107-105 victory over Detroit the last time they played, adding some extra incentive for the Pistons to run up the score against one of the worst teams in the NBA in this matchup.

The Brooklyn loss is not the only reason for concern for Detroit. Head coach JB Bickerstaff's squad has lost four games in a row, by far the team's longest losing streak of the season. Perhaps more concerning is the defensive regression that the Pistons are in the midst of, as the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat both put up 121 points on what is usually the toughest defense in the league. A poor defensive showing would crank the panic meter up quite a bit, even if Detroit snaps its losing streak as it is expected to.

It is almost certain that the Nets will lose this game, but that should not present much of a concern to anyone associated with Brooklyn's organization. The team is currently participating in one of the most flagrant tanking races in NBA history, competing with the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers in an attempt to secure the most favorable lottery odds. In an attempt to add some legitimacy to the tanking effort, head coach Jordi Fernandez will probably play his whole roster, giving the Nets a puncher's chance if forward Michael Porter Jr. decides to shoot the lights out as he did in the win against the Pistons.

Spread

Pistons -15 (-103)

Nets +15 (-107)

Money line

Pistons -908

Nets +774

Totals

Over 218 (-104)

Under 218 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Nets Betting Trends

Detroit has failed to cover the spread in four straight games.

The Pistons are 2-3 ATS in their last five road games.

The under has cashed in five straight Detroit games.

Brooklyn is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games.

Miraculously, the Nets have covered in their last two home games.

The under is 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five games.

Pistons vs Nets Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson, F - Out.

Caris LeVert, F - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr., F - Probable.

Egor Demin, G - Out.

Pistons vs Nets Prediction and Pick