Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will look to avenge their humiliating defeat to the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Despite residing on polar opposite ends of the standings, the…

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons passes around Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons will look to avenge their humiliating defeat to the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Despite residing on polar opposite ends of the standings, the Nets managed to pull out a 107-105 victory over Detroit the last time they played, adding some extra incentive for the Pistons to run up the score against one of the worst teams in the NBA in this matchup.

The Brooklyn loss is not the only reason for concern for Detroit. Head coach JB Bickerstaff's squad has lost four games in a row, by far the team's longest losing streak of the season. Perhaps more concerning is the defensive regression that the Pistons are in the midst of, as the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat both put up 121 points on what is usually the toughest defense in the league. A poor defensive showing would crank the panic meter up quite a bit, even if Detroit snaps its losing streak as it is expected to.

It is almost certain that the Nets will lose this game, but that should not present much of a concern to anyone associated with Brooklyn's organization. The team is currently participating in one of the most flagrant tanking races in NBA history, competing with the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Indiana Pacers in an attempt to secure the most favorable lottery odds. In an attempt to add some legitimacy to the tanking effort, head coach Jordi Fernandez will probably play his whole roster, giving the Nets a puncher's chance if forward Michael Porter Jr. decides to shoot the lights out as he did in the win against the Pistons.

Spread

  • Pistons -15 (-103)
  • Nets +15 (-107)

Money line

  • Pistons -908
  • Nets +774

Totals

  • Over 218 (-104)
  • Under 218 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Detroit has failed to cover the spread in four straight games.
  • The Pistons are 2-3 ATS in their last five road games.
  • The under has cashed in five straight Detroit games.
  • Brooklyn is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games.
  • Miraculously, the Nets have covered in their last two home games.
  • The under is 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five games.

Pistons vs Nets Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Ausar Thompson, F - Out.
  • Caris LeVert, F - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

  • Michael Porter Jr., F - Probable.
  • Egor Demin, G - Out.

Pistons vs Nets Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Pistons have ruled out Ausar Thompson with an ankle sprain and Caris LeVert with a left wrist sprain, while the Nets have ruled out Egor Demin, but they expect to have Michael Porter Jr. back in action after resting last night's game. These teams last met on Saturday, and it was the Nets who rallied all the way back from a 23-point deficit to beat the Pistons in a stunning upset. However, the Pistons decided to rest Cade Cunningham for that contest, and he will be back in action for this one. I think the Pistons get their revenge in this one with a relatively comfortable win, but I just feel that the line is a little too high, so I will take the Nets with the points in this spot."

Brooklyn NetsDetroit Pistons
Ezra BernsteinWriter
