Wan’Dale Robinson Departs Giants For Reunion With Brian Daboll

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Wan'Dale Robinson #17 of the New York Giants scores a second quarter touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Luke Hales/Getty Images

As Mike Florio reported would happen well before the start of the free-agent negotiation period, impending free-agent wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans. Robinson becomes one of the first big dominoes to fall, and it takes place about as early as it posssibly could in the free agency period.

According to Jordan Schultz, it's a four-year deal with a base value of $70 million and up to $78 million for Robinson. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the contract includes $38 million guaranteed. That effectively makes this a two-year deal then "We'll see," as opposed to a true four-year commitment, which is common in NFL free agency.

Robinson comes to the Titans with built-in knowledge of the offense under their new offensive coordinator, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll. He's emerged as one of the most productive slot receivers in football over the last two seasons with Daboll at the helm in New York, with 93 and 92 catches in 2024 and 2025.

The Giants may need to save their money at receiver for Malik Nabers, who will be eligible for an extension after the 2026 season. If all goes according to plan for the 2024 first-round pick, he'll cost the Giants near the top of the market. He'll have to earn that extension coming off a 2025 campaign cut short by a torn ACL.

In the meantime, Giants head coach John Harbaugh appears to be prioritizing the trenches and the running game on the verge of free agency. They've re-signed run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz and are rumored to be a possible landing spot for impending free-agent running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

