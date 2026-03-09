New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks' momentum was slowed by consecutive games against the Thunder, Nuggets, and Lakers. Knicks fans hope there's enough fuel left to trip the host LA Clippers on Monday at 10 p.m. EST.

New York was able to breathe a sigh of relief over the weekend despite going 1-2 on hardwood. Forward Josh Hart's injury scare proved to be nothing serious, overshadowed by reports of LeBron James' absence from the Lakers' 110-97 defeat of the Knicks on Sunday. Point guard Miles McBride is expected to make a return in April. Meanwhile, the Knicks' blowout win in Denver still lifted the club's stock.

The 41-24 Knickerbockers visit a 31-32 Clippers squad that's three games above the .500 mark at home this season. Kawhi Leonard's team has won four of its last five contests, although the Clippers' only quality win of the stretch came in a road game against the ailing Golden State Warriors. Leonard scored 28 points on Sunday, when the star forward led the Clippers to a 123-102 road conquest of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Spread

Knicks -2.5 (-101

Clippers +2.5 (-108)

Money line

Knicks -130

Clippers +120

Total

Over 220.5 (-106)

Under 220.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Betting Trends

New York snapped a three-game losing streak against LA in January.

The Los Angeles Clippers have won four of their last five games.

The Knicks have gone 10-5 in their last 15 road contests.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Point guard Miles McBride is out with a pelvis injury.

LA Clippers

Forward John Collins is questionable with a neck injury.

Center Yanic Konan Niederhauser is out for the season with a foot injury.

Guard Bradley Beal is out for the season with a hip injury.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Predictions and Picks

New York broke a three-game losing skid versus the LA Clippers on Jan. 7. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and forward OG Anunoby combined to go 6-of-8 from beyond the arc as New York prevailed 114-101 over the visiting Clippers. The dialed-in Knicks dished out 31 assists to the Clippers' 21 dimes in the contest.

LA's big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser is out for the season. Still, the Clippers have another fancy name contributing from the bench in the former Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, who manufactured 21 points as a substitute against Memphis. Mathurin has his share of detractors, however, including Cam Yolbulan of Sports Illustrated: "Mathurin's overall impact hasn't been (what) it needed to be."