Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

With the NBA season slowly winding to a close, there are plenty of games on the schedule that are essentially meaningless, or are even looking to be lost by their participants. The latter is the case for the Brooklyn Nets in their Monday matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. EST.

There is a long list of disappointing teams in the NBA this year, but the Grizzlies have to be close to the top. Memphis had playoff basketball last season and a solid core group of guard Ja Morant, forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and center Zach Edey to begin this campaign. Now, Morant is on the outs with the coaching staff and injured, Jackson is in Utah, Edey is rehabbing what will likely end up being a season-ending injury, and to top it all off, the Grizzlies are 6.5 games out of the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. At least a date with the Nets offers Memphis a good shot at getting back in the win column.

Miraculously, Brooklyn is coming off a win as it enters this game. Even more shocking is the fact that the win came against the Detroit Pistons, the Eastern Conference's first seed. While Detroit was without guard Cade Cunningham, it should have been a layup regardless, but a Herculean effort from Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. swung things in Brooklyn's direction. Porter had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and 23 points from fellow forward Ziaire Williams helped squeak the Nets to a win that might have been the highlight of their season. The visiting Grizzlies present the last real chance for Brooklyn to win back-to-back games this year.

Spread

Grizzlies -1.5 (-103)

Nets +1.5 (-102)

Money line

Grizzlies -114

Nets +106

Totals

Over 220.5 (-100)

Under 220.5 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on March 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Grizzlies vs Nets Betting Trends

Despite their recent losses, the Grizzlies have covered in five straight games.

The Grizzlies are 16-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 3-2 in Memphis's last five games.

Brooklyn is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games.

The Nets are 15-15 ATS when playing at home.

The under is also 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five games.

Grizzlies vs Nets Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome, G - Questionable.

Scotty Pippen Jr., G - Questionable.

Cedric Coward, G - Questionable.

Santi Aldama, C - Out.

Taylor Hendricks, F - Questionable.

Brandon Clarke, F - Out.

Ja Morant, G - Out.

Zach Edey, C - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin, G - Out.

Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.

Ben Saraf, G - Questionable.

Grizzlies vs Nets Prediction and Pick