Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

With the NBA season slowly winding to a close, there are plenty of games on the schedule that are essentially meaningless, or are even looking to be lost by their…

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Ziaire Williams #1 of the Brooklyn Nets battles for a loose ball against Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the NBA season slowly winding to a close, there are plenty of games on the schedule that are essentially meaningless, or are even looking to be lost by their participants. The latter is the case for the Brooklyn Nets in their Monday matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. EST. 

There is a long list of disappointing teams in the NBA this year, but the Grizzlies have to be close to the top. Memphis had playoff basketball last season and a solid core group of guard Ja Morant, forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and center Zach Edey to begin this campaign. Now, Morant is on the outs with the coaching staff and injured, Jackson is in Utah, Edey is rehabbing what will likely end up being a season-ending injury, and to top it all off, the Grizzlies are 6.5 games out of the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. At least a date with the Nets offers Memphis a good shot at getting back in the win column.

Miraculously, Brooklyn is coming off a win as it enters this game. Even more shocking is the fact that the win came against the Detroit Pistons, the Eastern Conference's first seed. While Detroit was without guard Cade Cunningham, it should have been a layup regardless, but a Herculean effort from Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. swung things in Brooklyn's direction. Porter had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and 23 points from fellow forward Ziaire Williams helped squeak the Nets to a win that might have been the highlight of their season. The visiting Grizzlies present the last real chance for Brooklyn to win back-to-back games this year.

Spread

  • Grizzlies -1.5 (-103)
  • Nets +1.5 (-102)

Money line

  • Grizzlies -114
  • Nets +106

Totals

  • Over 220.5 (-100)
  • Under 220.5 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on March 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Despite their recent losses, the Grizzlies have covered in five straight games.
  • The Grizzlies are 16-14 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The under is 3-2 in Memphis's last five games.
  • Brooklyn is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games.
  • The Nets are 15-15 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is also 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five games.

Grizzlies vs Nets Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Ty Jerome, G - Questionable.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr., G - Questionable.
  • Cedric Coward, G - Questionable.
  • Santi Aldama, C - Out.
  • Taylor Hendricks, F - Questionable.
  • Brandon Clarke, F - Out.
  • Ja Morant, G - Out.
  • Zach Edey, C - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

  • Egor Demin, G - Out.
  • Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.
  • Ben Saraf, G - Questionable.

Grizzlies vs Nets Prediction and Pick

Even with an injury report a mile long, the Grizzlies should be favored by more than a single point. The Nets are doing their best to lose this game, sitting Porter for rest purposes, a move that simply stinks of tanking. Additionally, the Grizzlies have shown that they are still a rung above the worst teams in the NBA with a recent blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. Take Memphis to cover.

