ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jets Overhaul Front-Seven With Flurry Of Free-Agent Signings

The New York Jets acted aggressively to significantly bolster their defensive front-seven early in the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday. The Jets agreed to contracts with four veteran defenders…

Matt Dolloff
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Joseph Ossai #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Jets acted aggressively to significantly bolster their defensive front-seven early in the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday.

The Jets agreed to contracts with four veteran defenders after the free-agent negotiation window officially opened, according to multiple reports. They led off with an agreement with edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who is sigining a three-year deal worth $36 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. They soon double-dipped at edge rusher with a one-year deal for $10 million with former Packer Kingsley Enagbare, as first reported by Jeremy Fowler.

Ossai, 25, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 14 games with nine starts in 2025, logging 43 total tackles, five sacks, and 12 QB hits. Enagbare never missed a game in four years in Green Bay, most recently recording 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks, contributing snaps against both the run and the pass.

Later in the day, the Jets agreed to a deal with linebacker DeMario Davis, bringing him back to where he started his career. One of the most productive and durable middle linebackers of his era, Davis spent the past eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and most recently logged 143 total tackles in 2025.

Finally, to round out the moves, the Jets agreed to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with defensive tackle David Onyemata, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

In totality, it's a decisive and striking makeover in every area of the front-seven after the Jets allowed the second-most points in the NFL in Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach, while generating the second-fewest sacks. It's clear, now, that the defensive-minded Glenn would not accept another year of getting no push up front on defense.

The Jets are also expected to pick who they deem to be the best pass rusher available with the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. At that point, Glenn will have no excuse to not field a competitive defense in the coming season. And considering the team's lingering issues on offense and uninspiring quarterback situation, defense is likely their best path to success.

Next: Get The Latest News & Rumors At The NFL Free Agency Tracker

DeMario DavisJoseph OssaiKingsley EnagbareNew York Jetsnfl free agency
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 21: Jermaine Eluemunor #72 of the New York Giants warms up during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Minnesota Vikings won 16-13.
NFLGiants Re-Sign OT Jermaine Eluemunor To 3-Year DealDylan MacKinnon
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 04: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a stop on third down in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on January 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFLGiants Beef Up Defense With Veteran LinebackerMatt Dolloff
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Jordan Stout #11 of the Baltimore Ravens punts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
NFLGiants Make Jordan Stout Highest Paid Punter In The LeagueDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect