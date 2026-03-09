Jets Overhaul Front-Seven With Flurry Of Free-Agent Signings

The New York Jets acted aggressively to significantly bolster their defensive front-seven early in the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday.

The Jets agreed to contracts with four veteran defenders after the free-agent negotiation window officially opened, according to multiple reports. They led off with an agreement with edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who is sigining a three-year deal worth $36 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. They soon double-dipped at edge rusher with a one-year deal for $10 million with former Packer Kingsley Enagbare, as first reported by Jeremy Fowler.

Ossai, 25, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 14 games with nine starts in 2025, logging 43 total tackles, five sacks, and 12 QB hits. Enagbare never missed a game in four years in Green Bay, most recently recording 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks, contributing snaps against both the run and the pass.

Later in the day, the Jets agreed to a deal with linebacker DeMario Davis, bringing him back to where he started his career. One of the most productive and durable middle linebackers of his era, Davis spent the past eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and most recently logged 143 total tackles in 2025.

Finally, to round out the moves, the Jets agreed to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with defensive tackle David Onyemata, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

In totality, it's a decisive and striking makeover in every area of the front-seven after the Jets allowed the second-most points in the NFL in Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach, while generating the second-fewest sacks. It's clear, now, that the defensive-minded Glenn would not accept another year of getting no push up front on defense.