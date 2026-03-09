Jets Acquire Safety Minkah Fitpatrick From Dolphins

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are bringing in veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Dolphins. They are sending a 2026 seventh-round pick originally acquired from the Chargers.

A pure salary dump for the Dolphins, the Fitzpatrick trade sheds his $15.6 million base salary and gives the Jets an accomplished veteran safety for the top of their depth chart. New York had been rumored to be in the market for an established safety to key their defense, and Fitzpatrick fills that need without the need to address it in free agency.

Fizpatrick will cost the Jets financially, though, as they're expected to sign him to a three-year, $40 million extension after completing the deal. So, they're committing to him as a cornerstone of their defense for the foreseeable future under head coach Aaron Glenn.