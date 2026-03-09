ContestsEvents
Jets Acquire Safety Minkah Fitpatrick From Dolphins

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are bringing in veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Dolphins. They are sending a 2026 seventh-round pick originally acquired from the…

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Miami Dolphins reacts during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are bringing in veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Dolphins. They are sending a 2026 seventh-round pick originally acquired from the Chargers.

A pure salary dump for the Dolphins, the Fitzpatrick trade sheds his $15.6 million base salary and gives the Jets an accomplished veteran safety for the top of their depth chart. New York had been rumored to be in the market for an established safety to key their defense, and Fitzpatrick fills that need without the need to address it in free agency.

Fizpatrick will cost the Jets financially, though, as they're expected to sign him to a three-year, $40 million extension after completing the deal. So, they're committing to him as a cornerstone of their defense for the foreseeable future under head coach Aaron Glenn.

The Jets may not be done spending to improve on that defensive side of the ball. According to Connor Hughes, impending free-agent linebacker Alex Anzalone is a name to watch for the Jets when the negotiation period opens Monday at noon. However, the market for Anzalone is described as "robust."

