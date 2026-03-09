Giants Sign TE Isaiah Likely To A 3-Year Deal

John Harbaugh won't be the only one making the jump from the Ravens to the Giants this offseason. The former Super Bowl-winning coach is bringing his TE with him. The Giants and Isaiah likely agreed to a 3-year deal worth $40 million, reuniting Likely with Harbaugh in a new city

In 4 seasons with the Ravens, Likely racked up 1,568 yards and 15 TDs. Last year was a down year, with only 307 yards and a single TD. But it was a down year for the Ravens in general. Lamar Jackson missed extended time, and Likely himself only played in 14 games.

Back in 2024, Likley had his best season yet. He gained 477 yards on 42 receptions and found the End Zone 6 times. In 2023, he had 411 yards on 30 receptions and scored 5 times.