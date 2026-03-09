ContestsEvents
Giants Sign TE Isaiah Likely To A 3-Year Deal

John Harbaugh won’t be the only one making the jump from the Ravens to the Giants this offseason. The former Super Bowl-winning coach is bringing his TE with him. The…

Dylan MacKinnon
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh won't be the only one making the jump from the Ravens to the Giants this offseason. The former Super Bowl-winning coach is bringing his TE with him. The Giants and Isaiah likely agreed to a 3-year deal worth $40 million, reuniting Likely with Harbaugh in a new city

In 4 seasons with the Ravens, Likely racked up 1,568 yards and 15 TDs. Last year was a down year, with only 307 yards and a single TD. But it was a down year for the Ravens in general. Lamar Jackson missed extended time, and Likely himself only played in 14 games.

Back in 2024, Likley had his best season yet. He gained 477 yards on 42 receptions and found the End Zone 6 times. In 2023, he had 411 yards on 30 receptions and scored 5 times.

He joins a Giants offense led by 2nd-year QB Jaxson Dart, with Malik Nabers as the main weapon. Having an experienced TE with a nose for the End Zone should be a good dynamic for a young Giants offense that also features Cam Skattebo at RB. They also still have the 5th overall pick, where they could add another weapon, or even sure up the O-Line.

New York Giants
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
