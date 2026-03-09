ContestsEvents
Giants Retain Tight End Chris Manhertz Ahead Of Free Agency

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Chris Manhertz #85 of the New York Giants in action during the NFL 2025 game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Giants shored up their tight end depth with a notable move to retain an impending free agent before he could reach the open market.

As reported by Adam Schefter on Monday, the Giants have re-signed tight end Chris Manhertz to a one-year deal, keeping the veteran in the fold for his 11th NFL season, his third in New York. Manhertz has played all 17 games in two seasons with the Giants, and has missed only one game since 2020 while playing for four teams in that span.

Manhertz doesn't make an impact as a pass-catcher at the tight end position, but he's been one of the league's more dependable inline blockers. The 6-foot-6 Manhertz played inline for 205 of 208 offensive snaps in 2025, compared to two snaps in the slot and one in the backfield. Primarily a run-blocking tight end, Manhertz ranked 13th of 50 qualifying tight ends last season with a 69.9 run-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh is prioritizing the trenches as he shapes the roster for his first season at the helm. The G-Men are rumored to be a possible landing spot for impending free-agent running back Kenneth Walker, as Harbaugh looks to beef up his run game and take pressure off second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Matt DolloffWriter
