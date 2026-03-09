Giants Retain Tight End Chris Manhertz Ahead Of Free Agency

The New York Giants shored up their tight end depth with a notable move to retain an impending free agent before he could reach the open market.

As reported by Adam Schefter on Monday, the Giants have re-signed tight end Chris Manhertz to a one-year deal, keeping the veteran in the fold for his 11th NFL season, his third in New York. Manhertz has played all 17 games in two seasons with the Giants, and has missed only one game since 2020 while playing for four teams in that span.

Manhertz doesn't make an impact as a pass-catcher at the tight end position, but he's been one of the league's more dependable inline blockers. The 6-foot-6 Manhertz played inline for 205 of 208 offensive snaps in 2025, compared to two snaps in the slot and one in the backfield. Primarily a run-blocking tight end, Manhertz ranked 13th of 50 qualifying tight ends last season with a 69.9 run-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus.