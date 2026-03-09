Giants Re-Sign OT Jermaine Eluemunor To 3-Year Deal

The Giants have been busy in free agency. But they took a quick break from signing former Ravens players to take care of one of their own. The Giants are signing OT Jermaine Eluemunor to a 3-year deal worth $39 million, $26 million of which is guarenteed.

He gave up four sacks across a career-high 1,088 snaps last season. It was a breakout season for the former 5th-round pick, who, before joining the Giants in 2024, spent time with the Ravens, Patriots, and Raiders.

The Giants had pushed to re-sign Eluemunor before free agency. But even though he hit free agency, they still managed to bring him back. He started 16 games for the Giants last year, all at Right Tackle. Now he takes his place as the Giants long term answer at RT.

O-Line play has been a consistent achilles heel for the Giants over the last decade. Now, they at least have their answers at Tackle. Andrew Thomas has established himself as one of the top LTs in the league, giving up only 1 sack in 448 pass block snaps last year.