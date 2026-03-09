Giants Make Jordan Stout Highest Paid Punter In The League
The Giants seem to be collecting former Ravens. After hiring John Harbaugh and bringing over many of his assistant coaches, the Giants also signed TE Isaiah Likely to a deal. Now, they are bringing over the Ravens punter as well. The Giants signed Jordan Stout to a 3-year, $12.3 Million deal, making him the highest-paid punter in league history.
Stout led all punters last season with a Net Average of 44.87 Yards per Punt. His longest punt was 74 yards, and it was the 3rd longest in the league last year.
His distance is hard to argue with, but the finesse-style punts could have been better. Stout had 6 touchbacks last year, tied for 4th most in the league. He also had only 26 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 14th most in the league. His average hang time of 4.14 seconds ranked 29th in the league.
Pretty much, he can boom a punt, but he left something to be desired when punting around the 50-yard line. But with fewer and fewer teams even opting to ever punt once they cross the 50-yard line, is that skill even a priority when signing a punter?
John Harbaugh clearly knows Stout well. Presumably, he will use him the same way he did in Baltimore. And know more than ever, a Punter who can make booming kicks and flip field position is what matters most to the team. And last year, no one boomed punts as consistently as Stout did.