Giants Make Jordan Stout Highest Paid Punter In The League

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Jordan Stout #11 of the Baltimore Ravens punts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Giants seem to be collecting former Ravens. After hiring John Harbaugh and bringing over many of his assistant coaches, the Giants also signed TE Isaiah Likely to a deal. Now, they are bringing over the Ravens punter as well. The Giants signed Jordan Stout to a 3-year, $12.3 Million deal, making him the highest-paid punter in league history.

Stout led all punters last season with a Net Average of 44.87 Yards per Punt. His longest punt was 74 yards, and it was the 3rd longest in the league last year.

His distance is hard to argue with, but the finesse-style punts could have been better. Stout had 6 touchbacks last year, tied for 4th most in the league. He also had only 26 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 14th most in the league. His average hang time of 4.14 seconds ranked 29th in the league.

Pretty much, he can boom a punt, but he left something to be desired when punting around the 50-yard line. But with fewer and fewer teams even opting to ever punt once they cross the 50-yard line, is that skill even a priority when signing a punter?