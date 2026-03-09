Giants Beef Up Defense With Veteran Linebacker

The New York Giants' busy first day continued well after the start of the free-agent negotiation period on Monday, agreeing to a deal with veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it's a three-year deal for Edmunds with a base value of $36 million, including $23.7 million guaranteed. A standout middle linebacker throughout his career between the Bills and Bears, Edmunds has topped 100 total tackles in every season of his career and has consistently been a threat to force turnovers in the passing game. Edmunds made four interceptions and nine total pass breakups in 2025, in addition to his reliable tackling over the middle of the field.

The Giants have addressed all three phases of the game to start free agency. They landed tight end Isaiah Likely (three years, $40 million) and made former Ravens punter Jordan Stout the highest-paid at the position (three years, $12.3 million), and now replace the void left by free agent-to-be Bobby Okereke. They also re-signed tight end Chris Manhertz prior to the opening of the negotiation window, before he could get to market.