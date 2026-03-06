Report: Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From Blues

The Islanders made a move just before Friday's NHL Trade Deadline passed. They acquired Blues Captain Brayden Scheen in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltending prospect Marcus Gidlof, Colorado's 2026 1st-round pick, and a 3rd-round pick. Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the trade and the details of the move.

Scheen has 28 points, including 12 goals, in 61 games this season. The 34-year old is in year 6 of an 8-year deal worth $6.5 million this season. He had a no-trade clause, but he will waive it to join the Islanders.

It's a high price to pay for an aging center. Scheen brings Stanley Cup experience, but he is not the 50-point player he used to be. And to get him, they had to give up a 1st, a 3rd, and an intriguing goalie prospect.