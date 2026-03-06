Report: Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From Blues

ContestsEvents
The Islanders made a move just before Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline passed. They acquired Blues Captain Brayden Scheen in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltending prospect Marcus Gidlof, Colorado’s 2026…

Dylan MacKinnon
WINNIPEG, CANADA - APRIL 19: Brayden Schenn #10 of the St. Louis Blues prepares for a face-off against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on April 19, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada.
(Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

The Islanders made a move just before Friday's NHL Trade Deadline passed. They acquired Blues Captain Brayden Scheen in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltending prospect Marcus Gidlof, Colorado's 2026 1st-round pick, and a 3rd-round pick. Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the trade and the details of the move.

Scheen has 28 points, including 12 goals, in 61 games this season. The 34-year old is in year 6 of an 8-year deal worth $6.5 million this season. He had a no-trade clause, but he will waive it to join the Islanders.

It's a high price to pay for an aging center. Scheen brings Stanley Cup experience, but he is not the 50-point player he used to be. And to get him, they had to give up a 1st, a 3rd, and an intriguing goalie prospect.

The Islanders, 75 points, are currently tied for 2nd in the Metropolitan. They should make the playoffs, but can they compete for a Stanley Cup? It seems they hope that bringing in an experienced winner like Scheen might make the difference and put them over the top. They just had to pay a hefty price to do so.

Dylan MacKinnon
