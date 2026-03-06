ContestsEvents
Red Bull New York vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

Red Bull New York is 2-0-0 following a gritty 1-0 win over the New England Revolution. New York will be strongly favored to make it three straight against visiting Montreal…

Kurt Boyer
HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 28: Ethan Horvath #34 of the New York Red Bulls in action during the first half of a match against the New England Revolution at Sports Illustrated Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Red Bull New York is 2-0-0 following a gritty 1-0 win over the New England Revolution. New York will be strongly favored to make it three straight against visiting Montreal on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

All four halves that the Red Bulls have played garnered good reviews to open the season. The reverse is true of L'Impact's play through two rounds that went every bit as badly as Montreal's sorry trek of 2025. Montreal doesn't have a scored goal or even a noble effort on its ledger yet, losing 0-5 to San Diego, followed by 0-3 at Chicago. CF Montreal will not make its MLS season debut at home until April.

The Red Bulls haven't lost to Montreal since 2023. In fact, the Red Bulls have posted two clean sheets in a row against L'Impact. But the aggregate score from the last four meetings on New York's grounds is just 6-5 in the Red Bulls' favor, which tells Las Vegas and its betting clients not to go overboard on the odds. 

  • New York is unbeaten in its last five games against Montreal.
  • CF Montreal has been outscored 8-0 in two matches this season.
  • New York snapped a three-game home winless streak last weekend.

Red Bull New York vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

  • Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.
  • Utility player Cameron Harper remains out with a knee injury.
  • Forward Mohammad Sofo is out with an ankle injury.

CF Montreal

  • None

Red Bull New York vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

The Red Bulls are starting teenagers, but they aren't desperate for talent on the pitch. Three "Varsity" kids in New York's starting-11 earned their way into a lineup that was boosted in the offseason, showing off too much quality for manager Michael Bradley to ignore. "Julian Hall, 17, Adri Mehmeti, 16, and Matthew Dos Santos, 17, appeared (against Orlando) … Bradley was so comfortable with the results that he rolled the three teens back out Saturday in the Red Bulls' 1-0 win," blogged Christian Arnold in the New York Post

It was Hall who produced round two's winner, bagging a header early in the second half. Youngsters can't sustain a proper level of speed and physicality all season, so Red Bulls supporters will hope that the squad adopts an elite basketball squad's tactic of fielding potent forward lines of various ages. 

If soccer is basketball, this weekend's guests from Montreal have been the "Washington Wizards" for too long. Montreal's attack will wake up at some point. If surprise tallies from the underdog don't push total goals over the top, the underdogs could fall demoralized and let New York to beat the O/U by itself.

CF MontrealRed Bull New York
Kurt BoyerWriter
