Rangers Trade Brennan Othmann To Flames In Late Deadline Deal

The New York Rangers were among the teams that got last-minute deals in ahead of the trade deadline, as news broke well after the clock had run out.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reported Friday, more than an hour after the actual NHL trade deadline had passed, that the Rangers are trading forward Brennan Othmann to the Calgary Flames. He later added that the Rangers are getting forward Jacob Battaglia in return.

Battaglia, 19, was originally a second-round pick to the Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, left-shot forward is currently playing center for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL, where he has 26 goals and 43 points in 59 games.

The Rangers have decided to move on from Othmann, a former first-round pick in 2021 who has scored only three points in 42 NHL games. He's a pending restricted free agent. There's a good chance that the Flames reach some sort of extension with him, considering they just gave up a young, high-upside recent draft pick to get him.

It was a good move for the struggling Rangers to get potential value out of a player that hasn't panned out for them and likely wasn't going to be a priority to retain after the current season.

