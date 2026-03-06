New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Denver Nuggets were a winded squad going into their last tilt with the New York Knicks. It didn't stop the contest at Madison Square Garden from turning into an overtime classic. Fans will anticipate more thrills when the Knicks and Nuggets do battle inside Ball Arena in Denver this Friday at 9 p.m. EST.

The 40-23 Knickerbockers came close to tying second-place Boston's win total on Wednesday, when the visiting OKC Thunder defeated New York 103-100. The Knicks fought out of a frigid spell in the first half to score 40 points in the third quarter, only to fall prey to a 6-of-11 trey-shooting exhibition from OKC forward Chet Holmgren. Veteran guard Landry Shamet manufactured 14 points off the Knicks' bench in defeat.

Denver faces a disadvantage in rest despite playing at home. Viewers can recall that the Nuggets were up against back-to-back nights when they fought the Pistons and the Knicks to the finish line and beyond in February's memorable two-game road trip. In the Knicks versus Nuggets double-overtime clash, which followed the Nuggets-Pistons nailbiter on Feb. 3, the Knicks needed 42 points from superstar Jalen Brunson to prevail 134-127. Denver outrebounded New York 51-48 in the six-period showdown.

Spread

Knicks -1.5 ( -105)

Nuggets +1.5 (-105)

Money line

Knicks -107

Nuggets -111

Total

Over 229 ( -114)

Under 229 ( -104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 5-1 in their last six road games.

The Knicks have covered ATS in six of the last seven meetings.

New York has gone 6-2 against Denver since 2021-22.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Forward Josh Hart is questionable with a back injury.

Guard Miles McBride is out with a pelvis injury.

Denver Nuggets

Forward Cameron Johnson is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward Aaron Gordon is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Forward Spencer Jones is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Guard Tamar Bates is out with a foot injury.

Forward Peyton Watson is out with a hamstring injury.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks

Knicks point guard Miles McBride won't be shaking his pelvis like Elvis any time soon, sidelined with a pelvis injury until at least April. Center Mitchell Robinson is mending an ankle wound. But overall, the Knicks are remarkably healthy for a club that braved so many high-profile encounters in late winter. There's little opportunity to coast in midseason like veteran cagers prefer to do, at least until the Knickerbockers play the Pacers, Nets, Wizards, and Pelicans in a 12-day span later in March.

Denver's injury list is more elaborate, but the Nuggets have leaked encouraging news for power forward Aaron Gordon. The Mile High City mainstay "may have a shot at being available for the second leg of a back-to-back set" against the Knicks, as reported by Rotowire. "Gordon will likely face a strict minutes restriction in his first game back in action and could be brought off the bench," concludes the report.