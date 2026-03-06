New York City FC vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC's triumph over the Philadelphia Union did not happen on home grounds, but it occurred close enough for a roar to begin building in the Big Apple. The Pigeons will attempt to capitalize on the momentum when Orlando City SC visits for NYCFC's home opener on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

New York responded to an iffy debut performance in Los Angeles to earn an exceptional, gutsy 2-1 win over Philadelphia last weekend. Austrian striker Hannes Wolf tallied a first-half goal for the Pigeons that stood as the difference until the 89th minute, when a penalty-kick goal for the Union leveled the bout at 1-1. NYCFC then struck the mortal blow against a shorthanded Philadelphia squad when its right-back Tayvon Gray "scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time" with a winning header as recapped at WDEL.com.

Orlando City's pain from the MLS season's second week is as sharp as it is familiar. Orlando City SC held an early lead on Inter Miami before Lionel Messi's lineup overwhelmed the Lions in a 4-2 comeback win for the reigning playoff champions. It was too similar to the Lions' 3-1 Leagues Cup defeat at Miami's hands last summer, casting Orlando's back line as unreliable in the eyes of Vegas bookmakers.

New York City FC vs Orlando City SC Betting Trends

Orlando City is 0-2-5 in seven road games across competitions.

NYCFC is on a seven-match invincible streak versus Orlando.

New York City carries a three-match losing streak at home.

New York City FC vs Orlando City SC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Malachi Jones remains in rehab following leg surgery.

Defensive midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a knee injury.

Defender Robin Jansson is out with a foot injury.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Defender Adrian Marin is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Luis Otavio is questionable with a thigh injury.

New York City FC vs Orlando City SC Predictions and Picks

There's one good thing you can say about Orlando's 0-0-2 start. The Lions aren't attacking like a team that is as wounded in midfield as Orlando's injury report illustrates. Four midfielders and two defenders from the top-22 roster are ailing, making it tough to win enough possession time. Orlando City nevertheless scored three times in less than a half hour of play between the end of the Lions' debut loss and the opening minutes of the Miami match. However, Orlando's red card makes a big problem worse.

This Saturday's guests lost yet another midfielder when the 19-year-old Colin Guske was dismissed, and suspended for Orlando's third match of the season as of the end of regulation time against Miami. If players like Eduard Atuesta don't heal up in a hurry, Orlando will keep doing a lot of defending.