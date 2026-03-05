Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Rangers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to end a five-game losing streak as they battle the New York Rangers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Maple Leafs are 27-24-11 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are eight points back of the second wild card spot and just lost to the New Jersey Devils on the road, 4-3. Toronto scored in every period and blew three one-goal leads. They were outshot 47-27, but lost in hits 16-10 and faceoffs 26-24. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Maple Leafs did well at scoring on their Grade A scoring chances, and the second star of the game was goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who had 44 saves.

The Rangers are 23-29-8 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They are last in the Eastern Conference standings and just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 5-4 in overtime. Going into the third period, New York was down 4-0, and the Rangers scored two quick ones in the first minute of the period and eventually tied the game. In the end, It was a hard fought, unexpected point. New York outshot Columbus 33-29, outhit them 27-15, and won in faceoffs 34-32. The power play was 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 0-for-1 on stops. The second star of the game was Gabe Perreault, who scored two goals and had one assist.

Spread

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-260)

Rangers -1.5 (+220)

Money line

Maple Leafs +106

Rangers -114

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Betting Trends

Toronto is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games against the NY Rangers.

Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games when playing on the road against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last six games.

NY Rangers is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games at home.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Injury Reports

Toronto Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D - Out

Christopher Tanev, D - Injured reserve

Scott Laughton, C - Out

Bobby McMann, C - Out

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller, C - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Toronto is 14th in scoring, 28th in goals against, tied for 19th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals. The Maple Leafs are 11-14-4 on the road and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. The defense is slightly trending up, and the puck luck continues not to go their way. Toronto just had a frustrating loss and couldn't hold the lead three times. The Maple Leafs should be ready to end their losing streak against the struggling Rangers.

New York is 27th in scoring, tied for 21st in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals. The Rangers are 7-15-6 at home and 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. New York has lost six of their last seven games, but has picked up points in two straight games. They showed tons of fight in their last loss and will look for a much better start in this game. Minus the last game, the defense is still playing well at home and keeping things interesting.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs Money line