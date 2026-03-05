Nolan McLean Recovered From Illness, Set To Pitch For Team USA

The Spring did not get off to an ideal start for the Mets' top prospect. Nolan McLean was quickly sidelined due to vertigo-like symptoms stemming from an ear infection. But with the symptoms gone, Mclean is back on the mound and ready to make his International Debut for Team USA.

"I am definitely feeling better these past couple of days," McLean said. "Just standing still I would kind of get dizzy."

McLean threw a simulated game off the mound, completing 4 innings. Obviously, that is not the same as facing live hitters, but it was still good to see the Mets' young pitcher back out there after missing time.

"It went pretty good," he said afterwards. "I was a little erratic but I think it was just because I was fired up to get out there."

Nolan McLean Pitching For Team USA

Next up for him is to join his American teammates, with his eyes set on making his scheduled start vs Italy on March 10th.

“That’s a great honor,’’ McLean said of being named the starter for Team USA in their final group stage game. “But there’s a lot of baseball to be played, a lot of really good teams out there. My job is to go out there, compete against Italy, do the best I can."

Team USA already played one exhibition game vs the Giants. Their first real World Baseball Classic game comes tonight at 8 pm vs Brazil. Here is what their full schedule looks like.

March 6th- vs Brazil at 8 pm ET- Logan Webb Starts

March 7th- vs Great Britian at 8 pm ET- Tarik Skubal Starts

March 9th vs Mexico at 8 pm ET- Paul Skenes Starts

March 10th vs Italy at 9 pm ET- Nolan McLean Starts

March 13th or 14th- Quarter Finals- Time TBD

March 15th or 16th- Semi-Finals- at 8 pm ET

March 17th Finals- at 8 pm ET