Nolan McLean Recovered From Illness, Set To Pitch For Team USA
The Spring did not get off to an ideal start for the Mets’ top prospect. Nolan McLean was quickly sidelined due to vertigo-like symptoms stemming from an ear infection. But…
The Spring did not get off to an ideal start for the Mets' top prospect. Nolan McLean was quickly sidelined due to vertigo-like symptoms stemming from an ear infection. But with the symptoms gone, Mclean is back on the mound and ready to make his International Debut for Team USA.
"I am definitely feeling better these past couple of days," McLean said. "Just standing still I would kind of get dizzy."
McLean threw a simulated game off the mound, completing 4 innings. Obviously, that is not the same as facing live hitters, but it was still good to see the Mets' young pitcher back out there after missing time.
"It went pretty good," he said afterwards. "I was a little erratic but I think it was just because I was fired up to get out there."
Nolan McLean Pitching For Team USA
Next up for him is to join his American teammates, with his eyes set on making his scheduled start vs Italy on March 10th.
“That’s a great honor,’’ McLean said of being named the starter for Team USA in their final group stage game. “But there’s a lot of baseball to be played, a lot of really good teams out there. My job is to go out there, compete against Italy, do the best I can."
Team USA already played one exhibition game vs the Giants. Their first real World Baseball Classic game comes tonight at 8 pm vs Brazil. Here is what their full schedule looks like.
- March 6th- vs Brazil at 8 pm ET- Logan Webb Starts
- March 7th- vs Great Britian at 8 pm ET- Tarik Skubal Starts
- March 9th vs Mexico at 8 pm ET- Paul Skenes Starts
- March 10th vs Italy at 9 pm ET- Nolan McLean Starts
- March 13th or 14th- Quarter Finals- Time TBD
- March 15th or 16th- Semi-Finals- at 8 pm ET
- March 17th Finals- at 8 pm ET
Nolan McLean burst onto the scene for the Mets last season. He held an impressive ERA of 2.06 over 5 starts for them last season, to go with a 5-1 record. He will try to carry that success into International play and then into the actual season, when he will be a big piece of their new-look rotation.