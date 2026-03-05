The Logo History of the Nets Franchise

The Brooklyn Nets' logo has taken many different forms over the last 59 years. It encountered changes to the team name and location, as well as overall sports branding evolutions.

There was also the change it experienced when the team went from the ABA to the modern NBA. Additionally, the Nets' logo experienced the early days of the American era to the Swamp Dragons. Eventually, the logo ended up with the black-and-white Brooklyn Brand, but it still feels like the team is looking for a lasting identity.

Explore the constant shifts in focus the logo underwent over the last several decades.

ABA Origins

The Nets franchise began in 1967 as the New Jersey Americans in the ABA, which preceded today's NBA. The first logo featured red, white, and blue colors and a shield design that had a basketball. Overall, the goal was to give the logo an All-American theme.



The team moved to New York in 1968 and became the New York Nets. The team chose this name because it rhymed with other New York team names at the time, like the Jets and Mets. The new logo was a simple design featuring a cartoon basketball player dribbling a ball, with the word Nets right next to it.

This logo still used red, white, and blue in its color scheme. Then, in 1972, the team updated the logo art to a red, white, and blue basketball with Nets lettering.

Back to New Jersey

The team moved back to New Jersey in 1977 and joined the NBA. At first, the Nets dropped the NY and just used a block-lettered NETS logo. Then it became a circular design with a red and blue outline of the state of New Jersey, with the word Nets somewhere else. This logo stuck around for a decade and gave the franchise a stable identity.



In the late 1990s, a rebranding idea surfaced to call the Nets the New Jersey Swamp Dragons. Although the team didn't change its name, the team updated its logo to feature a dragon spinning a basketball. This brand refresh was the first time the Nets' logo departed from a traditional style.

3D Shield

In 1997, the Nets adopted a futuristic, modern logo. The team went away from their previous designs and went with a 3D shield logo. This logo featured a basketball passing through a net in a shield.

Logo colors featured navy blue and silver, a departure from the traditional red, white, and blue color scheme that defined the logo for decades. The shield in the redesigned logo represented a backboard. This logo version became iconic fast because the team made back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 with Jason Kidd.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Brooklyn Revolution

In 2012, the Nets moved to Brooklyn. This change was significant for the franchise because the Nets didn't have to share or try to blend in with New York and New Jersey's teams; they could truly have their own town and identity. The rebranding sought to capture the urban, gritty theme of Brooklyn culture that the team believed its fans would connect with.

The team hired part-owner Jay-Z to help design the logo, which ended up being black and white. This logo was inspired by the New York City subway roll signs and took the form of a flat, minimalist design, featuring a centered B inside a basketball. The shift to a no-colors logo helped boost merchandise sales and created a stylish new identity.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Present Day

In July 2024, the Nets kept the simple Brooklyn logo going by retiring the shield as the primary mark and bringing in a basketball motif to the main logo.

This latest change to the brand ushered in a clean, classic look while keeping the black-and-white to represent the Brooklyn Way. Overall, the Brooklyn logo blends traditional/old-school basketball with a modern, bold design.

The Nets' logo history represents a long journey toward finding an identity in professional basketball. There were desperate times that involved searching for that identity in the ABA, finding something the franchise could be proud of, and achieving that iconic brand. The Nets came a long way from the patriotic shield of the 1960s to the b-ball way of life in Brooklyn today, where the logo has become a powerful symbol of style and urban resilience.



The logo went through a rollercoaster of emotions, and that's how Nets fans embrace their team, keeping their loyalty strong as the big brother market remains close by.