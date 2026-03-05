ContestsEvents
Knicks Give Worrisome Injury Update Ahead Of Nuggets Game

Matt Dolloff
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 24: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on February 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are dealing with an unfortunate injury to a key role player ahead of a big-time matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Forward Josh Hart has been listed as questionable for Friday's matchup in Denver with what's being described as a lower back contusion. Hart appeared to suffer the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, in which he managed to get through 25 minutes and log a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Hart's efficiency and matchup versatility would be missed in Denver, where the Nuggets are expected to get Aaron Gordon back in the lineup for Friday's game at Ball Arena.

Denver NuggetsJosh HartNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
