Knicks Give Worrisome Injury Update Ahead Of Nuggets Game
Forward Josh Hart has been listed as questionable for Friday's matchup in Denver with what's being described as a lower back contusion. Hart appeared to suffer the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, in which he managed to get through 25 minutes and log a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Hart's efficiency and matchup versatility would be missed in Denver, where the Nuggets are expected to get Aaron Gordon back in the lineup for Friday's game at Ball Arena.