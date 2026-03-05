ContestsEvents
Giants Expected To Release LB Bobby Okereke

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Bobby Okereke #58 of the New York Giants is introduced before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on September 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants have informed veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke that they intend to release him at the start of the new league year, according to Jordan Schultz.

Okereke, 29, is coming off a strong season for the Giants. He finished tied for 10th in the NFL in total tackles with 143, while making two interceptions and six total pass breakups in coverage, and mixing in a sack and 10 total pressures as a pass-rusher.

The veteran former Colts linebacker was due a $9 million base salary in 2026, but the Giants had long burned through his guaranteed money. Cutting him creates just $5.4 million in dead cap. Spotrac estimates his market value in free agency at about $12M.

John Harbaugh's Giants have just two linebackers under contract for 2026: third-year pro Darius Muasau, and special teamer Chris Board. So, they have a glaring need to address their inside linebacker depth chart one way or another, with free agency around the corner and the draft coming up in April.

Matt DolloffWriter
