Giants Expected To Release LB Bobby Okereke

The New York Giants have informed veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke that they intend to release him at the start of the new league year, according to Jordan Schultz.

Okereke, 29, is coming off a strong season for the Giants. He finished tied for 10th in the NFL in total tackles with 143, while making two interceptions and six total pass breakups in coverage, and mixing in a sack and 10 total pressures as a pass-rusher.

The veteran former Colts linebacker was due a $9 million base salary in 2026, but the Giants had long burned through his guaranteed money. Cutting him creates just $5.4 million in dead cap. Spotrac estimates his market value in free agency at about $12M.