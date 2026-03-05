Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will continue their trudge towards the offseason with a matchup against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST. This is the second game in a row between these teams, with the Heat cruising to a 26-point victory on Tuesday to secure the season series. In all likelihood, this contest will feature more of the same, an outcome that suits both teams quite well.

Winning is not in Brooklyn's best interests, a fact that has essentially been acknowledged by the organization. The Nets have now lost nine games in a row, plummeting the team to a tie for the second-worst record in the NBA. There is not a single matchup left on the schedule in which the Nets will be favored, including future matchups with the lowly Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. The offseason and the draft cannot come soon enough for head coach Jordi Fernandez's team, as the product on the court has become borderline unwatchable. At least the draft pick will probably be a good one.

Miami has managed to keep things steady despite a couple of crucial injuries. Forward Norman Powell is week-to-week because of a groin strain, leaving the Heat without their most consistent scorer. Even without Powell, head coach Erik Spoelstra's team managed to upset the Houston Rockets behind 24 points from center Bam Adebayo. Six other players scored in double figures in an impressive show of depth, one that will likely take place again on Thursday against one of the worst defensive teams in basketball.

Spread

Nets +13 (-107)

Heat -13 (-104)

Money line

Nets +598

Heat -633

Totals

Over 226.5 (-106)

Under 226.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Heat Betting Trends

The Nets are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.

The Nets have not covered the spread in a road game since January 30th.

The over is 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five games.

Miami is 5-3 ATS in its last eight games.

The Heat have covered the spread at home three times in a row.

The over is also 3-2 in Miami's last five contests.

Nets vs Heat Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin, G - Out.

Miami Heat

Norman Powell, F - Out.

Simone Fontecchio, F - Out.

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Nets vs Heat Prediction and Pick