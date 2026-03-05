ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will continue their trudge towards the offseason with a matchup against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST. This is the second game in a row between…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on March 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jordan Bank/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will continue their trudge towards the offseason with a matchup against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST. This is the second game in a row between these teams, with the Heat cruising to a 26-point victory on Tuesday to secure the season series. In all likelihood, this contest will feature more of the same, an outcome that suits both teams quite well.

Winning is not in Brooklyn's best interests, a fact that has essentially been acknowledged by the organization. The Nets have now lost nine games in a row, plummeting the team to a tie for the second-worst record in the NBA. There is not a single matchup left on the schedule in which the Nets will be favored, including future matchups with the lowly Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. The offseason and the draft cannot come soon enough for head coach Jordi Fernandez's team, as the product on the court has become borderline unwatchable. At least the draft pick will probably be a good one.

Miami has managed to keep things steady despite a couple of crucial injuries. Forward Norman Powell is week-to-week because of a groin strain, leaving the Heat without their most consistent scorer. Even without Powell, head coach Erik Spoelstra's team managed to upset the Houston Rockets behind 24 points from center Bam Adebayo. Six other players scored in double figures in an impressive show of depth, one that will likely take place again on Thursday against one of the worst defensive teams in basketball. 

Spread

  • Nets +13 (-107)
  • Heat -13 (-104)

Money line

  • Nets +598
  • Heat -633

Totals

  • Over 226.5 (-106)
  • Under 226.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Nets are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
  • The Nets have not covered the spread in a road game since January 30th.
  • The over is 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five games.
  • Miami is 5-3 ATS in its last eight games.
  • The Heat have covered the spread at home three times in a row.
  • The over is also 3-2 in Miami's last five contests.

Nets vs Heat Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Egor Demin, G - Out.

Miami Heat

  • Norman Powell, F - Out.
  • Simone Fontecchio, F - Out.
  • Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Nets vs Heat Prediction and Pick

At this point, there is absolutely no reason to bet on the Nets. The team has essentially phoned it in, and the focus is now on developing young players, not keeping games close. That has been abundantly clear, as Brooklyn has only managed to lose by single digits in one of its last four contests. Spoelstra is not the type of coach to allow his team to overlook an opponent like the Nets, which should lead to the Heat handling business as usual. Additionally, they blew Brooklyn out of the water on the road and now have the opportunity to do the same on their home court. Take the Heat to cover.

Brooklyn NetsMiami Heat
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 27: Jeremy Sochan #20 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
NBAOklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks goes to the net against Sandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on December 18, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Heat won 106-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect