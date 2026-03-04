Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New York Knicks in a potential NBA Finals preview at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. This matchup was chosen by fans and pundits…
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New York Knicks in a potential NBA Finals preview at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. This matchup was chosen by fans and pundits alike as a likely title matchup before the season, and both teams have remained on their expected trajectories, with the Thunder leading the Western Conference while the Knicks sit at third in the East. This game should help give a realistic assessment of New York's chances against the cream of the crop.
Despite consistent injuries to key players, the Thunder have managed to maintain their lead over the pack in a ridiculously good conference. MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads what can only be described as the best roster in basketball, one made even better by the trade deadline acquisition of fellow guard Jared McCain. Those two and forward Chet Holmgren will be expected to carry the bulk of the offense, especially given that forward Jalen Williams and guard Ajay Mitchell have already been ruled out of this contest.
The Knicks are far healthier than Oklahoma City, but even the wounded Thunder might field a better team than New York. Guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns continue to lead the charge, helping spark the team's most impressive win of the season a handful of nights ago, a 114-89 demolition of the San Antonio Spurs. In that contest, the Knicks communicated extraordinarily well on defense, holding the Spurs to 42% shooting from the field and 27% from three. A similar performance would allow New York to keep things close against the most imposing opponent in the NBA.
Spread
- Thunder -4.5 (-104)
- Knicks +4.5 (-102)
Money line
- Thunder -163
- Knicks +155
Totals
- Over 222.5 (-109)
- Under 222.5 (+102)
Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Thunder vs Knicks Betting Trends
- Despite their record, the Thunder are only 31-32 ATS this season.
- The Thunder are 15-14 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 18-13 in Oklahoma City's road games.
- The Knicks are 34-29 ATS this year.
- New York has been excellent at home, going 20-11 ATS.
- The under is 16-15 in New York's home games.
Thunder vs Knicks Injury Reports
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G - Questionable.
- Ajay Mitchell, G - Out.
- Jalen Williams, F - Out.
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C - Questionable.
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride, G - Out.
Thunder vs Knicks Prediction and Pick
Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Thunder are expecting to have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Ajay Mitchell back in action, but Jalen Williams is still out, while the Knicks are still missing Miles McBride. The Thunder are coming into this contest with plenty of winning momentum, and they should have a few starters back in action. The Knicks are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now, and they are almost fully healthy. I think they can pull off the upset at home, given their current form. The Thunder should still be favored, but I have this game going down to the wire, so I will lean towards the Knicks with the points at home in this spot."