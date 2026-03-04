New York Islanders vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to win their sixth game in a row as they battle the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 35-21-5 and tied for second in the Metropolitan Division. They are seven points back of first place in the division. New York just beat the Florida Panthers at home 5-4. The Islanders came back twice, took the lead, gave it up, and then scored the game-winner with 32 seconds left. New York was outshot 33-26 and lost in faceoffs 33-32, but won in hits 25-23. The power play was 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Islanders did well blocking shots, and the first star of the game was Matthew Schaefer, who scored two goals and had one assist.

The Ducks are 33-23-3 and second in the Pacific Division. They are only a point out of first place in the division and just lost to the Colorado Avalanche at home 5-1. After one period, the Ducks were down 2-0. In the second period, Anaheim scored early in the period, but gave up a goal late in the second, and then two more in the third. The Ducks outshot the Avs 28-26 and won in hits 24-16, but lost in faceoffs 26-25. The power play was 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Cutter Gauthier was the third star of the game with one goal.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+220)

Ducks +1.5 (-270)

Money line

Islanders -107

Ducks -102

Total

OVER 6.5 (-112)

UNDER 6.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Ducks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of NY Islanders' last five games.

NY Islanders are 5-0 SU in their last five games.

NY Islanders are 7-2 SU in their last nine games against Anaheim.

Anaheim is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Anaheim's last eight games against NY Islanders.

Anaheim is 8-1 SU in its last nine games at home.

Islanders vs Ducks Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano, RW - Injured reserve

Mikael Granlund, C - Out

Troy Terry, RW - Out

Petr Mrazek, G - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Ducks Predictions and Picks

New York is 21st in scoring, fourth in goals against, 30th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 18-11-3 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. A victory tonight would move New York into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division. Four of the last five wins have been by one goal, and the offense has been very efficient. New York beat the Ducks on Dec. 11, at home, 5-2.

Anaheim is 13th in scoring, 31st in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Gauthier leads the team in goals and points. The Ducks are 20-8-1 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Anaheim has the more efficient offense, but the defense is towards the bottom of the league rankings. Before the most recent loss to the Avs, the Ducks won five games in a row, and most of the games were one-goal victories. The offense was there for them, and the defense continues to give up goals in bunches.

Best Bet: Over