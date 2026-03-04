New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs are trying hard not to be examples of post-national team malaise in the NHL. They'll line up head-to-head inside Prudential Center this Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

In fairness, Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews' pro teams were already struggling prior to the February break. New Jersey has sunk as low in the Metropolitan Division as Toronto has dropped to the nethers of the Atlantic. However, while Hughes basks in the surreal glow from his performance overseas, Matthews has hit a rough patch, leading a dodgy supporting cast while being criticized for visiting Washington D.C. as Toronto's team captain. What looks different in headlines couldn't be more alike in the numbers. Toronto and New Jersey are each likely to miss the 2025-26 postseason unless they do something special.

Who'll grab a much-needed win versus a fellow ailing team? Toronto and New Jersey haven't played since last Dec. 30, when the Maple Leafs outclassed the Devils 4-0 behind 33 saves from netminder Joseph Woll. Toronto's fourth win in five games against New Jersey came without Matthews on the pond.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+220)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-255)

Money line

Devils -115

Maple Leafs +106

Total

Over 6 (+101)

Under 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto has beaten New Jersey in four of the last five meetings.

Betting totals have gone over in seven of the last nine encounters.

The Maple Leafs have just two regulation road victories in 2026.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Right winger Stefan Noesen is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenseman Christopher Tanev is on the injured reserve with a groin injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils Predictions and Picks

Matthews is the subject of trade rumors galore, and not just because he's on the United States squad. Jeff "O-Dog" O'Neill of TSN Radio offers his view on a video posted by OverDrive on X: "He's been (in Toronto 10 years … now his fans wonder whether they should cheer … it could be time for a change of scenery." Toronto's offense mustered just four shots in the first 16:00 of Monday's 3-2 shootout defeat in Philly.

New Jersey has a top-six problem that will hold the Devs back even if Hughes heats up down the stretch. Nico Hischier leads the Devils with a goalscoring pace that probably won't reach 30 tallies. Hughes and Hischier's Swiss teammate Timo Meier may be the only other two Devils forwards to get to 20 goals in 2025-26. There isn't suitable firepower to vie for the playoffs, no matter how well the roster performs.