4 Yankees Named In MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects List

The Yankees have traded away a lot of prospects in the past year. They also called up a couple of top prospects last year in Jasson Domínguez and Cam Schlittler. But despite that, they still have a decent presence in MLB.com's Top 100 prospects List. They have none in the top 25, but 4 total in the top 100.

32- INF- George Lombard Jr

The Yankees' top prospect is the son of former Tigers OF George Lombard SR. Lombard Jr is just 20, and his bat still needs a lot of work. But one thing is clear: the kid can run. He racked up 35 steals last year, after finishing with 39 in 2024. That speed also makes him one of the better gloves in the minor Leagues at SS.

The bat is a work in progress. He struggled at the plate last year after going up to AA. But that is not unusual for a prospect to struggle when they first make that jump. He still walked at a high clip, and despite hitting just .215, his OBP was .337. So his eye is clearly a trait you can rely on. We will see if the contact improves in his first full season at AA.

79- RHP- Carlos Lagrange

After struggling for a couple of seasons in Single A, Carlos Lagrange actually took a nice leap upon moving up to AA. He started 15 games last season there and had an ERA of 3.22. This after he had an ERA of 6.86 in 2024 across Rookie Ball and Single A.

The stuff is there, but it all needs polish. His mechanics and command are not always there. And even when he got to AA and had a nice ERA, his walk rate actually went up.

But with a 6ft7 frame, a Fastball that touches 100, and a nice arsenal of pitches that includes a sweeping slider, it is easy to see Lagrange getting better the more seasoning he gets.

82- RHP- Elmer Rodriguez

Rodriguez has posted pretty numbers ever since he was drafted. Not long after the Red Sox took him, they swapped him with the Yankees, and the stats have looked good at nearly every level. He posted a 2.58 ERA last season. His lone start in AA did not go great, but it is hard to judge a guy off 1 bad start, especially when he looked so good the rest of the year.

He will actually get the chance to show off his stuff on an International Stage when he pitches for Puerto Rico in the WBC. And if all goes well for him down in AA this year, he could get the call-up to the Bigs at some point.

94- SS- Dax Kilby

The Yanklees 1st roundpick last year already earned himself a spot in the top 100. He slashed .353/.457/.441/.898 last year in 18 games down in Single A. Kilby also stole 16 bases in that time.