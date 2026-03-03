ContestsEvents
New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Knickerbockers are fresh from icing the San Antonio Spurs 114-89 on Sunday. Can the Eastern Conference hopefuls recharge in time to have a successful road trip? We’ll know more…

Kurt Boyer
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks goes to the net against Sandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Knickerbockers are fresh from icing the San Antonio Spurs 114-89 on Sunday. Can the Eastern Conference hopefuls recharge in time to have a successful road trip? We'll know more after the New York Knicks tip off with the Toronto Raptors inside Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Toronto comes into the contest having lost three consecutive home games. The Raptors do not appear to have the scoring touch necessary to qualify in the Eastern Conference top four, as shown by last week's loss to visiting San Antonio, in which the Raptors won the points-off-turnovers battle 23-15 and were defeated 110-107. The Raptors are fourth in the league in dishing out assists to each other, but diminishing returns show that Toronto isn't getting enough good looks despite its teamwork.

New York has won seven out of eight road contests since falling 126-113 at Golden State late last year. The Knicks' superstar guard Jalen Brunson ranks in the top ten of NBA scorers once again, pacing a team that ranks third in the East in rebounds. The 39-22 Knicks carry an 11-game win streak over the Raptors.

Spread

  • Knicks -3 (-105)
  • Raptors +3 (-107)

Money line

  • Knicks -143
  • Raptors +133

Total

  • Over 223.5 (-109)
  • Under 223.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • New York has defeated Toronto 11 consecutive times.
  • Toronto did not win on spreads for any of the 11 contests.
  • Totals went under in four of the last five encounters.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • Guard Miles McBride is out with a pelvis injury.

Toronto Raptors

  • Forward Collin Murray-Boyles is questionable with a thumb injury.
  • Point guard Chucky Hepburn is out with a knee injury.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

If Toronto expects to snap its losing streak against New York, it can't happen with an effort like the Raptors made in Jan. 28's 119-92 win for the Knicks. Toronto scored just 64 points in the final three quarters as starting guards Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett sank a combined six baskets on 24 attempts. The Knickerbockers guard Mikal Bridges' shooting was silk in comparison, thanks to a 12-of-15 mark.

So long as Karl-Anthony Towns produces in the paint, New York's strength takes away Toronto's strength on the inside. Rafal Fabianowicz of Hoops Habit thinks that the Raptors aren't getting enough out of center Jakob Poeltl to play the favorite against bigger squads like the Knicks: "The Raptors did not trade for a difference-maker." It's hard for Toronto's trey shooting to perk up without an inside threat as a decoy.

The Knicks have time to recover and win another one. But the Raptors are getting desperate for a win at home, too. Look for tight guarding in the first half of play and a bet on the low side of the halftime O/U.

