Giants Reportedly Fielding Trade Offers For Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants' first big roster move of the off-season under John Harbaugh may be a trade--and it could be sending someone out.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is being discussed in trade talks ahead of the start of free agency, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. It's believed that Thibodeaux is considered expendable and the Giants are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, as they are likely to commit to Brian Burns and Abdul Carter as their cornerstone edge rushers.

Thibodeaux's production has fallen off over the last two seasons, and he's also missed 12 games due to injury. He was out the final five games of 2025 due to a shoulder injury, and missed time in 2024 with a fractured wrist. After racking up 11.5 sacks in his sophomore season in 2023, Thibodeaux has totaled eight sacks in the last two years.

The Giants picked up Thibodeaux's fifth-year option on his rookie contract prior to the 2025 season. He's on the books for one year and $14.751 million.

As for a trade package, it's unlikely Thibodeaux would fetch anything better than a day-2 draft pick, or a player-for-player swap, akin to the Jets sending Jermaine Johnson to the Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. Considering his declined production, injury history, and short money, the Giants can't expect an exorbitant return.