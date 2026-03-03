ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Giants Reportedly Fielding Trade Offers For Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants’ first big roster move of the off-season under John Harbaugh may be a trade–and it could be sending someone out. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is being discussed in…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants warms up at MetLife Stadium on September 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Giants' first big roster move of the off-season under John Harbaugh may be a trade--and it could be sending someone out.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is being discussed in trade talks ahead of the start of free agency, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. It's believed that Thibodeaux is considered expendable and the Giants are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, as they are likely to commit to Brian Burns and Abdul Carter as their cornerstone edge rushers.

Thibodeaux's production has fallen off over the last two seasons, and he's also missed 12 games due to injury. He was out the final five games of 2025 due to a shoulder injury, and missed time in 2024 with a fractured wrist. After racking up 11.5 sacks in his sophomore season in 2023, Thibodeaux has totaled eight sacks in the last two years.

The Giants picked up Thibodeaux's fifth-year option on his rookie contract prior to the 2025 season. He's on the books for one year and $14.751 million.

As for a trade package, it's unlikely Thibodeaux would fetch anything better than a day-2 draft pick, or a player-for-player swap, akin to the Jets sending Jermaine Johnson to the Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. Considering his declined production, injury history, and short money, the Giants can't expect an exorbitant return.

But if Thibodeaux does head to a new team, he'd essentially be on a one-year prove-it deal, and likely be put in position to get plenty of playing time and opportunities to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Teams that are believed to be interested in pass-rush help this off-season include the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers.

Kayvon ThibodeauxNew York Giants
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
NFLJets Nearing Decision On Breece Hall Contract SituationMatt Dolloff
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: David Bailey of the Texas Tech Red Raiders participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
NFLJets Mock Draft Round Up 2.0- Bolstering The DefenseDylan MacKinnon
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Mock Draft
NFLNFL Mock Draft 1.0: Building off the Combine
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect