Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Florida Panthers will look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Panthers are 30-27-3 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are eight points back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida just lost to the New York Islanders on the road, 5-4. From start to finish, it was a back-and-forth game, with goals scored by both teams in every period. The Panthers blew leads in the first and second periods, and gave up the game-winning goal with 32 seconds left. Florida outshot New York 33-26 and won in faceoffs 33-32, but lost in hits 25-23. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. They had a few good chances blocked, and Sam Bennett was the third star with two goals.

The Devils are 29-29-2 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They are second to last in the Eastern Conference standings. New Jersey just beat the St. Louis Blues on the road 3-1. The Devils scored twice in the second period, gave up a late goal in the third, and got an empty netter to put the game away. New Jersey outshot St. Louis 33-26 and won in faceoffs 28-27, but lost in hits 29-12. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Timo Meier was the first star of the game with one goal.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+235)

Devils +1.5 (-275)

Money line

Panthers -107

Devils -101

Total

OVER 5.5 (-121)

UNDER 5.5 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Devils Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Florida's last 11 games.

Florida is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of New Jersey's last seven games.

New Jersey is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of New Jersey's last five games against Florida.

Panthers vs Devils Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Uvis Balinskis, D - Day-to-day

Seth Jones, D - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Cole Schwindt, RW - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Devils Predictions and Picks

Florida is 19th in scoring, 25th in goals against, 17th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals. assists, and points. The Panthers are 14-13 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games. The offense is trending up, and the defense needs to tighten up. Five of the last six games have been high-scoring ones, and the last two losses were one-goal ones. Florida is looking for consistency on both sides of the puck, and the Devils are the team to find it against.

New Jersey is 32nd in scoring, 15th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists. The Devils are 13-13-2 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. With their most recent win against the Blues, New Jersey ended a five-game losing streak. During that stretch, they scored one goal or fewer in all of those losses. The defense has kept them in games, and their best guys just need to keep grinding.

Best Bet: Under