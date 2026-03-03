Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Odds, Spread, and Total

The suffering fans of the Brooklyn Nets may have thought they'd see a break in the schedule with two consecutive contests against the Miami Heat slated next. Going into Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff in Miami, Bam Adebayo and the Heat look as dangerous as anyone who's been beating up on Brooklyn.

Miami has designs on passing the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and potentially the Toronto Raptors to avoid having to seed in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament. The 32-29 Heat emerge from an impressive 115-105 win over the Houston Rockets, in which Miami outlasted Kevin Durant's club with sharpshooting. Point guard Tyler Herro overcame a shaky start to finish 8-for-12 from the field on Saturday afternoon.

The 15-45 Nets are faring even worse as a road team than before the NBA All-Star Break. Sunday's defeat at Cleveland's hands was preceded by a 37-point defeat to the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. Brooklyn is winless in a stretch of six straight road encounters dating back to the start of February.

Spread

Nets +13.5 (-101)

Heat -13.5 (-107)

Money line

Nets +578

Heat -633

Total

Over 226 (-110)

Under 226 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Betting Trends

Brooklyn has gone 0-6 in its last six road games.

The Miami Heat are 4-1 in the previous five meetings.

Totals have gone under in eight of the last nine encounters.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Center Nicolas Claxton is questionable with a thumb injury.

Guard Egor Demin is questionable with a foot injury.

Miami Heat

Forward Nikola Jovic is questionable with a back injury.

Guard Norman Powell is out with a groin injury.

Guard Terry Rozier is out, not due to injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Predictions and Picks

Miami used a matchup with Brooklyn as a get-well game in December, winning 109-95 in Brooklyn to snap a five-game skid six days before Christmas. The Heat showed that they could be dynamic by responding to Adebayo's fifth foul with a "14-5 run" that meant Bam's next turn was "never needed" according to recapper Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Miami hasn't lost to Brooklyn at home since 2023.

The Heat's 18-11 record at home helps cast Miami as a solid betting favorite Tuesday. Brooklyn, however, is among the NBA's tanking teams to have shown more on the road than at home this season. Brooklyn can't help but keep one of Tuesday and Thursday's two Miami games close. Which one will that be?