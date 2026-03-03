ContestsEvents
Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Odds, Spread, and Total

The suffering fans of the Brooklyn Nets may have thought they’d see a break in the schedule with two consecutive contests against the Miami Heat slated next. Going into Tuesday’s…

Kurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on December 18, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Heat won 106-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The suffering fans of the Brooklyn Nets may have thought they'd see a break in the schedule with two consecutive contests against the Miami Heat slated next. Going into Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff in Miami, Bam Adebayo and the Heat look as dangerous as anyone who's been beating up on Brooklyn. 

Miami has designs on passing the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and potentially the Toronto Raptors to avoid having to seed in the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament. The 32-29 Heat emerge from an impressive 115-105 win over the Houston Rockets, in which Miami outlasted Kevin Durant's club with sharpshooting. Point guard Tyler Herro overcame a shaky start to finish 8-for-12 from the field on Saturday afternoon.

The 15-45 Nets are faring even worse as a road team than before the NBA All-Star Break. Sunday's defeat at Cleveland's hands was preceded by a 37-point defeat to the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. Brooklyn is winless in a stretch of six straight road encounters dating back to the start of February. 

Spread

  • Nets +13.5 (-101)
  • Heat -13.5 (-107)

Money line

  • Nets +578
  • Heat -633

Total

  • Over 226 (-110)
  • Under 226 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Brooklyn has gone 0-6 in its last six road games.
  • The Miami Heat are 4-1 in the previous five meetings.
  • Totals have gone under in eight of the last nine encounters.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Center Nicolas Claxton is questionable with a thumb injury.
  • Guard Egor Demin is questionable with a foot injury.

Miami Heat

  • Forward Nikola Jovic is questionable with a back injury.
  • Guard Norman Powell is out with a groin injury.
  • Guard Terry Rozier is out, not due to injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Predictions and Picks

Miami used a matchup with Brooklyn as a get-well game in December, winning 109-95 in Brooklyn to snap a five-game skid six days before Christmas. The Heat showed that they could be dynamic by responding to Adebayo's fifth foul with a "14-5 run" that meant Bam's next turn was "never needed" according to recapper Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Miami hasn't lost to Brooklyn at home since 2023.

The Heat's 18-11 record at home helps cast Miami as a solid betting favorite Tuesday. Brooklyn, however, is among the NBA's tanking teams to have shown more on the road than at home this season. Brooklyn can't help but keep one of Tuesday and Thursday's two Miami games close. Which one will that be?

Tuesday's battle is the more likely blowout for Miami's home team. The Heat are feeling momentum in spite of their recent two-game downturn. Brooklyn has no weapon to answer Herro from the outside.

Brooklyn NetsMiami Heat
Kurt BoyerWriter
