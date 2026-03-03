4 Mets Make MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects List

With Spring Training firmly underway, MLB.com posted an updated list of the Top 100 Prospects in baseball. How many Mets made the list? Here are the 4 Mets prospects that ranked in the top 100 list.

6)RHP- Nolan McLean

There is no doubt who their top prospect is. McLean comes in at 6th in the entire league. The 24 Year-Old is ready to graduate from prospect to Pro, having already made 8 starts last year. McLean went 5-1, with a 2.06 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 57 Ks over 48 innings. This came after he pitched to a 2.45 ERA across 18 starts in the Minors last year.

The highlight of his pro career so far was pitching 8 shutout innings vs the Phillies in his 3rd career start. He also notably became the first Mets starter to get a win in each of his first 5 starts.

McLean will pitch for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic and then take his spot in the Mets rotation.

16) OF Carson Benge

After being drafted in 2026, Benge seems poised to win a spot in the Mets' starting OF this year. They are giving him a chance to win the job. He is off to a solid start in camp, going 4-13 in 5 games so far. His biggest competition for the job is 35-year-old Mike Tauchman, who so far is 2 for 7, though both hits went for extra bases.

The Mets want the 23-year-old to win it. Benge is one of the highest-rated prospects in the league for a reason, and slashed .281/.385/.472/.857 with 15 HRs and 22 SBs over 116 games.

Even if they decide to send Benge down to start the year, he will likely be up at some point. The lefty has a strong reputation for making contact and projects as a solid glove in Center Field. While Scouts don't think any of his tools are elite, he is solid across the board at nearly everything.

48) RHP Jonah Tong

Another prospect who has already seen pro action. But it did not go as great for Tong as it did for McLean. The Canadian Righty made 5 starts, and had an ERA of 7.71, and a WHIP of 1.768 over 18.2 innings. A big problem for him was control, averaging 4.3 walks per 9.

He was dominant in AA and AA though. Tung started 22 games, and had an ERA of 1.43 over 113.2 innings. It's tough to judge anyone off 5 MLB starts. So maybe 2026 will go better for him.

97) OF/2B AJ Ewing

Ewing is the prospect the Mets gained when they lost Jacob DeGrom. They got the 134th overall pick when DeGrom left in free agency, and used it to take Ewing.