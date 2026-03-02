Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Columbus Blue Jackets will look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blue Jackets are 29-21-8 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are five points back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Columbus just lost to the New York Islanders at home 4-3 in overtime. The Blue Jackets scored late in the first period and early in the second. From there, they gave up three straight goals, but were able to tie things up at three at the end of the second period. Columbus outshot New York 30-26 and outhit them 32-22, but lost in faceoffs 30-23. They didn't go on the power play, but the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Zach Werenski was the second star of the game with two assists.

The Rangers are 23-29-7 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They are also last in the Eastern Conference standings. New York just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at home 3-2 in a shootout. The Rangers were down late in the first period and down by two goals early in the second. At the midway mark, New York scored their first goal and tied the game early in the third period. The Rangers were outshot 33-25, but won in hits 28-15 and in faceoffs 40-12. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The first star of the game was goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who made 31 saves.

Spread

Blue Jackets -1.5 (+196)

Rangers +1.5 (-235)

Money line

Blue Jackets -123

Rangers +115

Total

OVER 6 (-111)

UNDER 6 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Columbus's last six games.

Columbus is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games.

Columbus is 1-5 SU in its last six games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Rangers' last five games.

NY Rangers are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Rangers' last seven games against Columbus.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Injury Reports

Columbus Blue Jackets

Brendan Smith, D - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Columbus is 17th in scoring, 22nd in goals against, 18th on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Werenski leads the team in goals. assists, and points. The Blue Jackets are 14-13-3 on the road and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Since Rick Bowness took over as head coach in January, the Jackets have surged with a 10-2-1 record, initially moving from last place to within striking distance of a playoff spot. During the two-game skid, the starts have been great, but they have been giving up goals in bunches in the middle periods.

New York is 27th in scoring, 20th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals. The Rangers are 7-15-5 at home and 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. New York continues to struggle for consistency. At least they lead the season series 1-0, as they beat Columbus on the road in a 2-1 shootout back on Nov. 15. With the win against the Penguins, the Rangers ended a five-game losing streak and finally got to that three-goal mark. During the five-game losing streak, in four of the games, the offense scored two goals or fewer.

Best Bet: Under