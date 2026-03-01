San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

A premier midseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks will tip off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. The Spurs are quietly in striking distance of the Oklahoma City Thunder's season-high 16-game winning streak after beating up on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday to win 11 in a row, and have drawn within 1.5 games of the first seed in the Western Conference. The Knicks have not seen as much success in recent play, but remain one of the few true contenders to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

A large part of what makes the Spurs so hard to beat is their ability to find scoring from a different guy on any given night. Throughout their win streak, six different players have led the scoring on different nights. Center Victor Wembanyama remains the star of the show, but guards Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, as well as forward Devin Vassell, provide a complementary cast that has proven itself to be one of the best in the NBA. Head coach Mitch Johnson's group will need to live up to every bit of its billing against a tenacious New York team that has beaten the Spurs once and played them closely in another contest.

A healthy Knicks team has all of the necessary tools to go toe-to-toe with San Antonio, even in the depth department. Recent acquisitions have built out the roster well beyond the starting five, with guard Jose Alvarado and forward Jeremy Sochan adding toughness and defensive edge to the team, a welcome complement to the offensive star power of guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns. New York should be firing on all cylinders on its home court in an effort to claim the season series against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Spurs vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Spurs are 33-25-2 ATS this season, one of the best records in the league.

The Spurs are 17-13-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 35-25 in San Antonio's games.

The Knicks are 11-9 ATS against Western Conference opponents.

The Knicks are 6-5 ATS with a rest disadvantage.

The under is 6-5 when New York has a rest disadvantage.

Spurs vs Knicks Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

No injuries of note.

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

Spurs vs Knicks Prediction and Pick