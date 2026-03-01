Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. The year has not gone as expected for either side, with the Penguins far exceeding expectations to put up a 30-15-12 record. On the other hand, the Rangers have once again fallen below expectations, as they have so many times in the last decade. Head coach Mike Sullivan's team is at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with a 22-29-7 mark, the second-worst in the NHL.

It is hard to overstate how surprising the Penguins have been this year. For context, ESPN writer Greg Wyshynski stated before the season, "There's no point in assessing the playoff potential of the Penguins, whose roster is like a random name generator surrounding a core of six veterans stuck in hockey purgatory under new head coach Dan Muse."

To be fair, Wyshynski's analysis was essentially agreed upon by most everyone in the hockey world, but now Pittsburgh is on the verge of its first playoff berth in four seasons. It has truly been a team effort for the Penguins, who have four players with 40 points or more. It will have to continue to be a family affair as center Sidney Crosby recovers from a lower-body injury he sustained in the Winter Olympics.

It seems that the Rangers, not the Penguins, are slated to be big sellers at the approaching trade deadline. Left wing Artemi Panarin, who leads New York in points with 57, could be the biggest contributor on the chopping block if the Rangers aim to launch into a full rebuild. Additionally, knowing New York's recent track record with patience and their coaches, or lack thereof, Sullivan could be exchanged for a new name before the Rangers take the ice next year. However, there are still 24 games left to be played, allowing Sullivan a chance to put a positive stamp on an ugly year.

Penguins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL ATS, earning a 35-21 record.

The Penguins are 20-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 30-26 in Pittsburgh's games.

The Rangers are 28-29 ATS this season.

The Rangers are an abysmal 8-17 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 31-26 in New York's games.

Penguins vs Rangers Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby, C - Out.

Filip Hallander, C - Out.

Caleb Jones, D - Out.

Jack St. Ivany, D - Out.

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom, LW - Out.

Matt Rempe, RW - Out.

Penguins vs Rangers Prediction and Pick