Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers will look to go up 2-0 in the season series, as they battle the New York Islanders on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The Panthers are 30-25-3 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are 10 points out of third in the division and eight points back of the last wild card spot. The team has struggled with consistency and has been dropping games to key rivals. Florida is scoring three goals per game and allowing 3.3 goals per game. Defensemen scoring has been low, and in general, the team needs to convert more on the high-danger chances. Florida can still make a run for a three-peat and will need to string some wins together fast, so they can really get back in the mix of the tight playoff race.

The Islanders are 33-21-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They can still finish second in the division. New York also has a tight four-point lead on the Washington Capitals, who are on the outside looking in. This team has relied on strong goaltending from Ilya Sorokin and a solid road record. Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been a standout, setting a record for goals by an 18-year-old defenseman. However, the power play has struggled, ranking near the bottom of the league. Despite an inconsistent offense, this team is very much in the playoff mix.

Panthers vs Islanders Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Florida's last 9 games.

Florida is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida's last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

NY Islanders is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games.

NY Islanders is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

Panthers vs Islanders Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve

Seth Jones, D - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Tobias Bjornfot, D - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Islanders Predictions and Picks