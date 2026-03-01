Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview
The Florida Panthers will look to go up 2-0 in the season series, as they battle the New York Islanders on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST. The Panthers are…
The Florida Panthers will look to go up 2-0 in the season series, as they battle the New York Islanders on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST.
The Panthers are 30-25-3 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are 10 points out of third in the division and eight points back of the last wild card spot. The team has struggled with consistency and has been dropping games to key rivals. Florida is scoring three goals per game and allowing 3.3 goals per game. Defensemen scoring has been low, and in general, the team needs to convert more on the high-danger chances. Florida can still make a run for a three-peat and will need to string some wins together fast, so they can really get back in the mix of the tight playoff race.
The Islanders are 33-21-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They can still finish second in the division. New York also has a tight four-point lead on the Washington Capitals, who are on the outside looking in. This team has relied on strong goaltending from Ilya Sorokin and a solid road record. Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been a standout, setting a record for goals by an 18-year-old defenseman. However, the power play has struggled, ranking near the bottom of the league. Despite an inconsistent offense, this team is very much in the playoff mix.
Panthers vs Islanders Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 7 of Florida's last 9 games.
- Florida is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida's last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.
- NY Islanders is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games.
- NY Islanders is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.
Panthers vs Islanders Injury Reports
Florida Panthers
- Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve
- Seth Jones, D - Injured reserve
- Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve
- Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve
- Tobias Bjornfot, D - Injured reserve
New York Islanders
- Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
- Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
- Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Islanders Predictions and Picks
Florida is 19th in scoring, 25th in goals against, 20th on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers are 14-12 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Florida won the first head-to-head matchup at home 4-1. They built a 2-0 lead and scored in every period. In their last few games, the offense has been trending up, and they need that scoring depth to keep the good vibes rolling.
New York is 23rd in scoring, third in goals against, tied for 28th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 16-10-2 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. New York is finding ways to win the close games and getting some good puck luck. Some games its all offense, and other games, the defense is leading the way. The Islanders just had a solid road trip and will look to carry that momentum on home ice.