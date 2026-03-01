Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

ContestsEvents
Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs and Day'ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets scramble for the ball during the third quarter at Barclays Center on February 26, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. The contest will see two teams in radically different stages of success square off, as the Cavaliers are legitimate championship contenders while the Nets are doing everything in their power to become the poster team of the handful of tanking organizations. Sunday's results should reflect as much.

After the trade deadline acquisition of guard James Harden, there was renewed hope that Cleveland could be a serious contender to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. However, a 3-2 record since the All-Star Break, including a loss to a hobbled version of the Oklahoma City Thunder, has tempered expectations just as quickly as they rose. To make matters even worse, Harden recently sustained a fracture in his right hand, and while he is reportedly planning to play through it, it will almost certainly have some impact on his play. The Cavaliers have a long way to go in a short amount of time to prove that they belong in the same conversation as the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics atop the East.

While there is some disagreement on whether the Cavs have what it takes to be a serious contender, there is no debate about where Brooklyn belongs. The Nets are undeniably a bottom-five team in the league, one that also does not have a particularly bright future. Rookie first-round picks Nolan Traore and Egor Demin have cracked the starting lineup but have failed to provide inspiring play. Fellow first-rounders Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf have had even less impact, calling into question whether they are worth the draft capital spent on them. Luckily for the Nets, they will almost certainly have a top-five rookie joining the young core next season, assuming the rest of the campaign continues as expected.

  • The Cavs are 22-27 ATS in non-divisional matchups.
  • The Cavs are 6-13 ATS as road favorites.
  • The over is 13-6 when Cleveland enters the game as a road favorite.
  • The Nets are 26-31-1 ATS this season.
  • The Nets are 14-15 ATS as the home team.
  • The under is 31-27 in Brooklyn's games.

Cavaliers vs Nets Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • James Harden, G - Questionable.
  • Dennis Schroder, G - Questionable.
  • Donovan Mitchell, G - Questionable.
  • Keon Ellis, G - Questionable.
  • Dean Wade, F - Questionable.

Brooklyn Nets

  • No injuries of note.

Cavaliers vs Nets Prediction and Pick

Even with wide spreads, betting on the Nets to cover is a tough pill to swallow. Losing actively benefits Brooklyn, a fact that will inevitably manifest itself in head coach Jordi Fernandez's late-game lineups as the season goes on, especially as other teams in the league fully commit to the tank. A substantial injury list is not enough of a reason to move away from the Cavs in this spot. They should win and cover on the road.

Brooklyn NetsCleveland Cavaliers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
