New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls began the Major League Soccer season with great reviews. They'll try to build on the accolades with a second win when the New England Revolution visits at 2:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

The 2026 Red Bulls did not post a clean sheet in their 2-1 debut victory in Orlando, but they might as well have done so. Teenage striker Julian Hall scored an unexpected brace for New York in the opening half, followed by Orlando taking until the 96th minute to score its token tally. The Red Bulls, who enjoy performing in Florida, can count on a pair of winnable home games after the southward trip.

New England is no one's pick to win the MLS Cup this season, a fact underlined by the 2026 Revolution's poor debut and defeat in Nashville last weekend. Will the Red Bulls follow up their February success by going 2-0-0 for the month, or will the embarrassed Revs put up a fight at Sports Illustrated Stadium?

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

New York is 4-1-0 in its last five home games against New England.

Totals have gone over in just two of the previous six meetings.

New England has just one win in its last eight road games.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

New England Revolution

None

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

More impressive than New York's new forward line are the Red Bulls' overall stats from round one. New York fired a total of 16 on-target shots at Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, remaining nimble and consistent on the attack as Hall and three other starters were eventually replaced. Recapper Michael Lewis of Front Row Soccer raves on the Red Bulls for outshooting the Lions by "an incredible 15-2" margin in the first half, calling them a "different team with a new (head) coach" in Michael Bradley.

New York needed a huge momentum swing to escape going 0-0-2 against New England last season. Having lost the first matchup 2-1, the Red Bulls fell behind 0-2 at the half when the Revolution came to visit in July. New York exploded for five goals in the second half of a 5-3 victory, boasting two braces scored by attackers Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Both remain in 2026's lineup.