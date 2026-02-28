ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York Islanders vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to make it four wins in a row as they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST. The Islanders…

Michael Garaventa
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders skates against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders will look to make it four wins in a row as they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 33-21-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Montreal Canadiens on the road 4-3 in overtime. New York came back from a two-goal deficit and a one-goal deficit, and the tying goal came with under two minutes left in regulation. The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 26-24 and outhit them 26-22, but lost in faceoffs 34-32. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 1-for-3 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots, and the first star of the game was Matthew Schaefer, who scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets are 29-21-7 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Boston Bruins on the road 4-2. Columbus scored a few minutes into the game, but went on to give up three straight Bruins goals. The Blue Jackets did cut the deficit to one with six minutes left, but the comeback fell short. Columbus outshot Boston 40-23 and outhit them 24-20, but lost in faceoffs 30-21. The power play was 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Blue Jackets gave the puck away a decent amount and couldn't get some of their good scoring chances through. Adam Fantilli was the third star with one goal and one assist.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends

  • NY Islanders is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.
  • NY Islanders is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games against Columbus.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Islanders' last six games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Columbus's last five games.
  • Columbus is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.
  • Columbus is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Injury Reports

New York Islanders

  • Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
  • Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
  • Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve
  • Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Brendan Smith, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

New York is 23rd in scoring, third in goals against, 31st on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Islanders are 17-11-3 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. New York has been winning some one-goal games, and the scoring has been consistent. They have four of their last five road games, with some solid defensive efforts.

Columbus is 17th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points. The Blue Jackets are 15-8-4 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Columbus just had its seven-game winning streak snapped, and for the first time in a while, the offensive numbers were down. They have won four games in a row at home and will look to play well on both sides of the puck.

Best Bet: Blue Jackets Money line

Both teams are playing well, and the Islanders are winning the close games. Columbus is still going through a hot stretch and will be ready to find their offense again at home.

Columbus Blue JacketsNew York Islanders
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 25: Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils high fives the team during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on February 25, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Buffalo Sabres won 2-1. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NHLNew Jersey Devils vs St. Louis Blues Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders congratulates Emil Heineman #51 on his second period goal against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLNew York Islanders vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 08: Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck while being chased by Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime of a NHL game at Prudential Center on November 8, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)
NHLNew Jersey Devils vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect