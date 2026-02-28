New York Islanders vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to make it four wins in a row as they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 33-21-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Montreal Canadiens on the road 4-3 in overtime. New York came back from a two-goal deficit and a one-goal deficit, and the tying goal came with under two minutes left in regulation. The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 26-24 and outhit them 26-22, but lost in faceoffs 34-32. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 1-for-3 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots, and the first star of the game was Matthew Schaefer, who scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets are 29-21-7 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Boston Bruins on the road 4-2. Columbus scored a few minutes into the game, but went on to give up three straight Bruins goals. The Blue Jackets did cut the deficit to one with six minutes left, but the comeback fell short. Columbus outshot Boston 40-23 and outhit them 24-20, but lost in faceoffs 30-21. The power play was 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Blue Jackets gave the puck away a decent amount and couldn't get some of their good scoring chances through. Adam Fantilli was the third star with one goal and one assist.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends

NY Islanders is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

NY Islanders is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games against Columbus.

The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Islanders' last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Columbus's last five games.

Columbus is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

Columbus is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Columbus Blue Jackets

Brendan Smith, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

New York is 23rd in scoring, third in goals against, 31st on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. The Islanders are 17-11-3 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. New York has been winning some one-goal games, and the scoring has been consistent. They have four of their last five road games, with some solid defensive efforts.



Columbus is 17th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points. The Blue Jackets are 15-8-4 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Columbus just had its seven-game winning streak snapped, and for the first time in a while, the offensive numbers were down. They have won four games in a row at home and will look to play well on both sides of the puck.

Best Bet: Blue Jackets Money line