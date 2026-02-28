ContestsEvents
New Jersey Devils vs St. Louis Blues Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 25: Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils high fives the team during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on February 25, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Buffalo Sabres won 2-1. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils will play the St. Louis Blues at 5 p.m. on Saturday in a battle of bad and worse. New Jersey is sitting at 28-29-2, a mediocre record that has it near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The playoffs are a distant, unattainable dream at this point, a mindset that has plagued the Blues since midseason thanks to their abysmal record. St. Louis's 20-28-9 mark places them ahead of only the Vancouver Canucks, essentially guaranteeing them a top-five pick when draft season rolls around.

It should not be a surprise that the Devils have been playing poorly, but just how poorly would come as a bit of a shock for any team, regardless of record. Head coach Sheldon Keefe's squad has lost seven of their last eight games, and only two of those contests have been one-score affairs. New Jersey's wins follow a similar thread, with the Devils winning by a single goal in each of their last five games, stretching back into mid-January. With the trade deadline fast approaching, New Jersey will likely make a deal or two, potentially involving defender Dougie Hamilton, the only player who would net the Devils a satisfying return.

If the outlook for New Jersey is sobering, St. Louis's is downright miserable. The Blues have underperformed in nearly every single category this season, which should lead them to be one of the biggest sellers in the league by the time March 6th comes to a close. Center Braydenn Schenn, defenseman Justin Faulk, and goalie Jordan Binnington could all be on the move, making the end of the season even harder for Blues fans who expected to fight for a playoff start at the beginning of the campaign.

  • The Devils are the worst team in the NHL ATS, going 19-39.
  • The Devils are 13-17 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The under is 35-23 in New Jersey's games.
  • The Blues are 29-28 ATS this year.
  • The Blues are 14-16 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over is 30-27 in St. Louis's games.

Devils vs Blues Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

  • Stefan Noesen, LW - Out.
  • Zack MacEwen, RW - Out.
  • Luke Hughes, D - Out.

St. Louis Blues

  • Oskar Sundqvist, C - Out.
  • Robert Thomas, C - Out.
  • Torey Krug, D - Out.
  • Jordan Binnington, G - Out.

Devils vs Blues Prediction and Pick

The extensive injury reports on both sides of the ice add quite a bit of variance to this contest, and the fact that both teams are in awful form does not make the picture much clearer. Even though the Blues have piled up recent losses, they occasionally show signs of life on the ice, which is more than can be said for the Devils. Look for the Blues to find a way to cover on their home ice.

Ezra BernsteinWriter
