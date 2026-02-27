ContestsEvents
New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks heads for the net as Gary Harris #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Knicks look to get back in the win column as they battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Knicks are 37-22 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, 109-94. New York was down six at the half and only managed to score 11 points in the third quarter. They lost in field goal percentage 42.5%-40.6% and on made 3-pointers, 13-10. Rebounds and assists were even, and they lost in made free throws 22-14. The Knicks turned the ball over a lot, and Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 20 points.

The Bucks are 26-31 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only one game back of the final play-in tournament spot. Milwaukee just beat the Cavaliers at home 118-116. Every quarter was pretty close, and the Bucks played solid defense in the fourth quarter. They won in field goal percentage 54.5%-48.2% and on made 3-pointers 19-12. Milwaukee lost on made free throws 20-3 and in rebounds 44-36. The Bucks lost in points off turnovers 20-12, and Kevin Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 20 points.

Spread

  • Knicks -8 (-100)
  • Bucks +8 (-108)

Money line

  • Knicks -312
  • Bucks +250

Total

  • OVER 220.5 (-100)
  • UNDER 220.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Bucks Betting Trends

  • New York is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 13 of New York's last 18 games.
  • New York is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games.
  • Milwaukee is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of Milwaukee's last six games.
  • Milwaukee is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Knicks vs Bucks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • Miles McBride, G - Out

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Out
  • Taurean Prince, F - Out

Knicks vs Bucks Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ninth in points, sixth in points allowed, and sixth in point differential. Brunson leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks are 14-14 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. New York has been stuck in a bit of a win-loss mode for a few weeks and hasn't had a long winning streak since early February. Lately, they have been a little inconsistent on both sides of the ball, but the defense has played the last few games solidly.

Milwaukee is currently 24th in points, 16th in points allowed, and 22nd in point differential. Ryan Rollins leads the team in assists per game and points per game. The Bucks are 14-13 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Bucks have won 6 of their last 10 games without Giannis, and those victories were against some of the best teams in the league and a few average to below-average ones. The offense is trending up, and the defense has had a few great moments as well.

Best Bet: Bucks Spread

The Knicks are trying to find their game on offense, but the defense is still playing tough. The Bucks are hot right now and playing with a lot of confidence against elite teams.

