San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 26: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks to drive against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of a game at Frost Bank Center on October 26, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in a matchup of one of the best teams in the NBA and one of the worst. Astoundingly, the Spurs have rattled off 10 wins in a row, including victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, wins that have them looking like a championship-caliber team. On the other hand, the Nets have lost five straight and will now face a stretch of matchups that include this one, the Boston Celtics, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Most fans thought that San Antonio was a piece or two away from serious contention, but the positive progression of nearly every single player on the roster has accelerated their championship timeline. The most important improvement, of course, has come from center Victor Wembanyama, who is a legitimate MVP candidate. Guard Stephon Castle has also taken a big step forward, turning into one of the best backcourt defenders in the league. This game is the second leg of a back-to-back, but it is also one of the most lopsided matchups available in today's NBA. The Spurs do not have anything to worry about on Thursday.

That is in part because the Nets have joined the list of teams that seem to be actively tanking. Brooklyn's season is effectively over, and head coach Jordi Fernandez has responded by loading his lineup with rookies who have proven to be ill-prepared for the task. In fairness, it is what any team in the league would do, but it has still resulted in less-than-exciting action on a regular basis. Mercifully, Nets fans only have to sit through 25 more games until reaching an offseason that should see Brooklyn make a series of major roster moves.

Spread

  • Spurs -12.5 (-105)
  • Nets +12.5 (-105)

Money line

  • Spurs -582
  • Nets +549

Totals

  • Over 224.5 (-104)
  • Under 224.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Spurs are one of the most effective teams in the league ATS, going 32-24-2 this year.
  • The Spurs are 9-5 ATS as road underdogs.
  • The under is 34-24 in San Antonio's games.
  • The Nets are 26-30-1 ATS this season.
  • The Nets are 14-14 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 31-26 in Brooklyn's games.

Spurs vs Nets Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

  • No injuries of note.

Brooklyn Nets

  • No injuries of note.

Spurs vs Nets Prediction and Pick

Even with the fact that the Spurs are playing this game without rest, their spread is worth a pick here. The Nets have been playing downright terrible basketball, recently losing outright to the only team in the East that has a worse record than them, the Indiana Pacers. Now, they encounter a San Antonio outfit that is arguably the hottest in all of basketball. This should end up as one of the most one-sided contests of the season, with the Spurs dealing out a ferocious blowout that sees them cover the spread with ease.

