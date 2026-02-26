San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in a matchup of one of the best teams in the NBA and one of the worst. Astoundingly, the Spurs have rattled off 10 wins in a row, including victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, wins that have them looking like a championship-caliber team. On the other hand, the Nets have lost five straight and will now face a stretch of matchups that include this one, the Boston Celtics, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Most fans thought that San Antonio was a piece or two away from serious contention, but the positive progression of nearly every single player on the roster has accelerated their championship timeline. The most important improvement, of course, has come from center Victor Wembanyama, who is a legitimate MVP candidate. Guard Stephon Castle has also taken a big step forward, turning into one of the best backcourt defenders in the league. This game is the second leg of a back-to-back, but it is also one of the most lopsided matchups available in today's NBA. The Spurs do not have anything to worry about on Thursday.

That is in part because the Nets have joined the list of teams that seem to be actively tanking. Brooklyn's season is effectively over, and head coach Jordi Fernandez has responded by loading his lineup with rookies who have proven to be ill-prepared for the task. In fairness, it is what any team in the league would do, but it has still resulted in less-than-exciting action on a regular basis. Mercifully, Nets fans only have to sit through 25 more games until reaching an offseason that should see Brooklyn make a series of major roster moves.

Spread

Spurs -12.5 (-105)

Nets +12.5 (-105)

Money line

Spurs -582

Nets +549

Totals

Over 224.5 (-104)

Under 224.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Spurs vs Nets Betting Trends

The Spurs are one of the most effective teams in the league ATS, going 32-24-2 this year.

The Spurs are 9-5 ATS as road underdogs.

The under is 34-24 in San Antonio's games.

The Nets are 26-30-1 ATS this season.

The Nets are 14-14 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 31-26 in Brooklyn's games.

Spurs vs Nets Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

No injuries of note.

Brooklyn Nets

No injuries of note.

Spurs vs Nets Prediction and Pick