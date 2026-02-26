ContestsEvents
Could LeBron James Be Eyeing The Knicks Next?

LeBron James has barely slowed down at age 41. He still averages over 20 points a game while playing 30-plus minutes a night for the Lakers. And it sounds like…

Matt Dolloff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers protects the ball during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)
Wally Skalij/Getty Images

LeBron James has barely slowed down at age 41. He still averages over 20 points a game while playing 30-plus minutes a night for the Lakers. And it sounds like he intends to keep playing in 2026-27, whether it's with the Lakers or somewhere else.

Could James end up switching coasts and calling New York home?

James' contract is up for the Lakers, making him on track to become a free agent this summer. It's unclear what kind of money he'll command, as he's currently on the books for $52.6 million. James is still a highly productive player and there's no more experienced active player in the NBA, so even as he goes ring-chasing at 41, he should have a market.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Knicks and Golden State Warriors are two teams "that are thought to appeal to James." James playing in the biggest sports market in the country, or alongside Steph Curry, would be monumental news either way.

The Knicks are not currently in the kind of financial shape they'd need to sign James, assuming he expects to be offered a commensurate high-end contract. They're already over the first apron by $11.5 million and barely under the second apron, according to Spotrac. Karl-Anthony Towns is on the books for an average cap hit of $59 million over the next two years. And there's still the question of what to do with Jalen Brunson's contract.

But what are the Knicks to do if James comes to them, and says "I want to be a Knick. Let's figure this out." Do they turn him away? Do they say, "Nah, we're good with what we have" at the risk of him ending up with another Eastern Conference team, and potentially being in their way in the playoffs?

If James' interest in joining the Knicks is real, that will make for a very interesting off-season in New York. They'll have a big decision to make, one way or another.

