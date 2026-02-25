Giants Mock Draft Round Up 2.0- A New Star Safety

It is NFL Combine time. The Combine might not carry as much weight as many like to think in who gets drafted where, but it does mark the start of draft season. From here, there will start to be Pro-Days, some private workouts, and teams will start to zero in on who they want to target.

NFL Combine Week also means a fresh batch of Mock Drafts. We already did a Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 for the Giants. But a few weeks later, did any of these mock draft writers change their minds already? Here is a look at who the draft experts have going to the Giants at pick 5 this year.

WR-Carnell Tate- Ohio State

"The Giants add another weapon for Jaxson Dart. Tate gives the offense a vertical receiver to play opposite a hopefully-healthy Malik Nabers."

Jeremiah had them taking a Corner in 1.0, now a WR in 2.0. Either would make sense. The Giants are in a position where almost any position outside of QB would make sense, and they can just go best player available. Adding another Star WR to the mix with Malik Nabers would set up Jaxson Dart well for year 2 and going forward.

S- Caleb Downs- Ohio State

"Given his success with All-Pro safeties (Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton) in the lineup, John Harbaugh could push for a multi-faceted defensive playmaker to fortify a unit that disappointed in 2025. Downs' IQ, communication skills, and playmaking potential could significantly boost a Giants defense that doesn't lack talent."

Harbaugh loves drafting Safeties. The defenses in Baltimore have almost always been built on strong Safety play. So bringing in a great Safety to pair with the already impressive D-Line makes sense. I just don't know if spending a 5th overall pick on a Safety would make sense. You do not often see the position taken that high.

OT-Spencer Fano- Utah

"It doesn't matter who Jaxson Dart is throwing to if he doesn't have enough time to get the ball out. Fano started 36 games over three seasons, and he allowed just four sacks (and only one over the past two years once flipping from left tackle to right tackle). His technique and power are outstanding."

You can never go wrong with building in the trenches. If they are going to keep Jaxson Dart on the field, getting him better protection is the first priority. Investing heavily in the O-line is something too many teams overlook when they get their franchise QB.

"The last safety to be picked in the top 10 was Jamal Adams by the Jets at No. 6 in 2017. Since then, Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 11 to the Dolphins in 2018) and Kyle Hamilton (No. 14 to the Ravens in 2022) are the only safeties selected in the top 15. Downs (6-feet, 205 pounds) is not as big as the 6-4 Hamilton and hasn’t shown the slot corner skills that Fitzpatrick flashed during a brilliant career at Alabama. But we’ll stick with the high-floor approach and give the Giants a player who, at worst, can be the leader of a secondary for a long time."