Yankees Give Fresh Injury Update On Oswaldo Cabrera

The Yankees continue to take their time with the recovery and impending return of utility man Oswaldo Cabrera.

Manager Aaron Boone updated reporters on Cabrera's status during spring training on Tuesday, and it sounds at this point like the 26-year-old's status for Opening Day is in doubt. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone described Cabrera's chances to return in time for the start of the regular season as "TBD." Cabrera has been out of action since May 12 after suffering a season-ending ankle fracture while sliding awkwardly against the Seattle Mariners.

Hoch reported that Cabrera is "going through drills and appears to be moving well but has not practiced sliding." After playing 100-plus games with 300-plus plate appearances in 2023 and 2024, Cabrera's 2025 season was cut short after just 34 games, and it appears his 2026 campaign could begin still on the shelf.