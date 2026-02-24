Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Washington Huskies: Odds, Spread, and Total

It will be a meeting of two struggling Big Ten teams in Piscataway. The 11-16 Rutgers Scarlet Knights are playing host to the 13-14 Washington Huskies in a contest set to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Rutgers regressed on what could have been a successful road trip following the Scarlet Knights' 67-58 defeat of visiting Maryland on Feb. 15 and an 85-72 victory at Penn State last Wednesday. Facing another host below the .500 line in last Saturday's game, Rutgers allowed Minnesota to shoot a hideous 57.7% from downtown in an 80-61 loss that brought any chatter about a winning streak to an early end.

The Washington Huskies are yet another opponent who could outrebound the Scarlet Knights. UW beat Minnesota on the boards almost as badly as the Gophers whipped the Scarlet Knights on the glass when Washington defeated Minnesota 10 days ago. However, the Huskies have also lost fleeting momentum since then, falling 64-60 at Maryland when forward Bryson Tucker's thumb injury left him sidelined.

Spread

Scarlet Knights -4.5 (-113)

Huskies -4.5 (-133)

Money line

Scarlet Knights +203

Huskies -213

Total

Over 142.5 (-113)

Under 142.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Washington Huskies Betting Trends

Rutgers snapped a three-game losing skid in home games on Feb. 15.

Totals have gone over in five of Rutgers' last seven contests.

Washington is just 1-7 in its last eight road games.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Washington Huskies Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Center Gevonte Ware is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Center Baye Fall is out with a hand injury.

Washington Huskies

Guard Desmond Claude is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Jasir Rencher is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Mady Traore is out with a foot injury.

Guard JJ Mandaquit is out with an undisclosed injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Washington Huskies Predictions and Picks

Tucker's second injury scare underlines how the Huskies are hampered by injuries. When the sophomore was most recently listed out of the lineup, Dan Raley of Sports Illustrated noted that fewer than 10 healthy cagers remained on the squad: "The Huskies have been a battered team since before the season began." Thankfully for Washington, Tucker made it to practice Friday, giving the Huskies double-digit cogs again.

Junior guard Tariq Francis and the Scarlet Knights appear to have loosened up as the regular season's letdown gets to the finish line, taking more shots, scoring more points on occasion, and sparking a trend of Rutgers scores going over their betting totals. Rutgers still has to show it can win away from home to get any kind of postseason invitation from any of the three tournaments. But first, getting to a dozen victories against a beatable Washington Huskies squad is needed to show that Rutgers isn't simply tanking.