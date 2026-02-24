New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will play a huge matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Both teams are in hot pursuit of the first-place Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference, with the Knicks holding a 37-21 record while the Cavs sit a game back at 36-22. Performing well in a potential preview of a postseason matchup would instill confidence in either team, making this a notable, entertaining matchup between two teams with the potential to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

New York has played quite well since returning from the All-Star Break, winning against the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls while taking a tough loss against the Pistons. The team is almost entirely healthy, and the additions of guards Jose Alvarado and forward Jeremy Sochan have head coach Mike Brown's unit looking like one of the deepest teams in the NBA. However, in matchups with equally stacked teams like the Cavaliers, the stars will have to put on premier performances to keep the Knicks in the game. Guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns must step up to the plate on Tuesday and perform better than they did against the Pistons.

Out of all the teams in the East, the Cavaliers benefited from the trade deadline the most. The addition of guard James Harden gives Cleveland a much-needed second fiddle to Donovan Mitchell, taking some of the scoring pressure off its franchise guard. Additionally, forward Evan Mobley is back on the floor, giving the Cavs a starting five that looks like one of the best in the NBA on paper. Despite that, Cleveland just lost to an Oklahoma City Thunder team that was playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, making this contest an important litmus test to see how quickly the Cavs can adjust to life with Harden in the lineup.

Spread

Knicks +4.5 (-108)

Cavaliers -4.5 (+104)

Money line

Knicks +150

Cavaliers -156

Totals

Over 230.5 (-108)

Under 230.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 31-28 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 10-17 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 30-29 in New York's games.

The Cavs have been one of the worst teams in the NBA ATS, going 24-34 this year.

The Cavs are 11-17 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 30-28 in Cleveland's games.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Cleveland Cavaliers

No injuries of note.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Prediction and Pick