New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Knicks will play a huge matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Both teams are in hot pursuit of the first-place Detroit Pistons…
The New York Knicks will play a huge matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Both teams are in hot pursuit of the first-place Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference, with the Knicks holding a 37-21 record while the Cavs sit a game back at 36-22. Performing well in a potential preview of a postseason matchup would instill confidence in either team, making this a notable, entertaining matchup between two teams with the potential to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.
New York has played quite well since returning from the All-Star Break, winning against the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls while taking a tough loss against the Pistons. The team is almost entirely healthy, and the additions of guards Jose Alvarado and forward Jeremy Sochan have head coach Mike Brown's unit looking like one of the deepest teams in the NBA. However, in matchups with equally stacked teams like the Cavaliers, the stars will have to put on premier performances to keep the Knicks in the game. Guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns must step up to the plate on Tuesday and perform better than they did against the Pistons.
Out of all the teams in the East, the Cavaliers benefited from the trade deadline the most. The addition of guard James Harden gives Cleveland a much-needed second fiddle to Donovan Mitchell, taking some of the scoring pressure off its franchise guard. Additionally, forward Evan Mobley is back on the floor, giving the Cavs a starting five that looks like one of the best in the NBA on paper. Despite that, Cleveland just lost to an Oklahoma City Thunder team that was playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, making this contest an important litmus test to see how quickly the Cavs can adjust to life with Harden in the lineup.
Spread
- Knicks +4.5 (-108)
- Cavaliers -4.5 (+104)
Money line
- Knicks +150
- Cavaliers -156
Totals
- Over 230.5 (-108)
- Under 230.5 (+100)
Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Knicks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Knicks are 31-28 ATS this season.
- The Knicks are 10-17 ATS when they play on the road.
- The under is 30-29 in New York's games.
- The Cavs have been one of the worst teams in the NBA ATS, going 24-34 this year.
- The Cavs are 11-17 ATS as home favorites.
- The under is 30-28 in Cleveland's games.
Knicks vs Cavaliers Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride, G - Out.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- No injuries of note.
Knicks vs Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
It is hard to see the Cavs falling as flat as they did against the Thunder in this game. They are far more familiar with the Knicks and should be hungry for redemption after being embarrassed on national television. It helps that the Knicks have been notably worse when playing on the road, a factor that should play a large part in this contest. Take the Cavaliers to cover and win on their home floor.