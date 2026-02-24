ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jalen Brunson Clarifies Recent Comments About Contract Situation

Jalen Brunson made it clear recently that he wants to get paid like the superstar he’s become for the New York Knicks, but he may have also made more noise…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts after shooting a three point basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)
Pamela Smith/Getty Images

Jalen Brunson made it clear recently that he wants to get paid like the superstar he's become for the New York Knicks, but he may have also made more noise than he intended.

The point guard recently did a profile piece for Vanity Fair that covered his rise from second-round pick to All-NBA guard and one of the league's best scorers, but the comment that raised eyebrows concerned Brunson's contract situation. Here's what Brunson said in the original interview:

"If I'm thinking about playing well to make sure I get paid, that could mess with me. I play best when I have a free mind, and that did that for me. A lot of people say I sacrificed for the team. One hundred percent I sacrificed for the team. But most importantly, I made sure my family and I are taken care of. … Obviously we'd love for them to do right by me. I think anyone would. I feel like I sacrificed."

There's no question that Brunson made a financial sacrifice. He signed a four-year extension for more than $156 million, the fourth being a player option after the 2027-28 season. It's possible that, if Brunson continues to play at an All-NBA-caliber level, he could opt out and become a free agent, where he'd easily be in line for a big bump in AAV.

In the summer of 2027, Brunson would be eligible for a five-year "supermax" deal of five years and a whopping $417.8 million, or about $83.6 million per season. It's unlikely the Knicks would actually extend themselves that much for a point guard that will be 31 years old at that point.

Brunson has to understand that, but he also did his best to clarify the "Do right by me" comments in a new interview with the New York Post. Basically, Brunson loves being a Knick and wants to play out his NBA years in NYC:

"I would love to be here for the rest of my career. I love this place. They've welcomed me with open arms. They've been behind my back since Day 1. I built a life here. And I love the city, I love the fans, I love everything this place has offered me, on and off the court. So I just love it here. And I'd love to stay."

Considering Brunson signed an extension for an AAV that's half of the highest-paid players in the NBA, he certainly seems to believe that he left a lot of money on the table and did the Knicks a solid in terms of their roster-building and financial flexibility. He's not wrong. But he's probably going to have to work out a new contract that's substantially lower than the supermax, which would be an absurd payday for any NBA player, let alone a 6-foot-2 point guard on the wrong side of 30.

But the can of worms has been opened. Let the contract talk begin.

Jalen BrunsonNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 12: Danny Wolf #2 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the basket as Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 12, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
NBADallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Ziaire Williams #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on February 11, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect