Giants GM Joe Schoen Gives Clues On Free-Agent Priorities

The Giants have a handful of key players set to hit free agency, and realistically, they can't keep them all. So who is atop GM Joe Schoen's list of priorities?

Well, it sounds like Schoen may have seen the struggles of the Patriots offensive line in the Super Bowl, and realizes the importance of keeping him own group together the best he can. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is on track for the open market, but based on Schoen's comments at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, there's a chance he remains in Giants blue before he ever gets there.

Slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, on the other hand ... reading between the lines on Schoen's remarks, he's saying a lot of words without really committing to Robinson as a part of their long-term plans.

"Wan'Dale caught over 90 balls the last two years, he's a 1,000 yard wide receiver," Schoen said (via Marshall Green). How much are we going to use the slot receiver? Is it going to be an integral part of the offense? So yes, you have those conversations.

"Now right tackle, you need a right tackle regardless. So, and Jermaine was actually with Baltimore, so he has a relationship with coach, in the past. But yeah, a receiver like Wan'Dale, you definitely got to have those conversations to make sure that you're going to get value from the player if you're going to pay him probably what he's going to get."

It's fair to wonder if Schoen is seeing more valuable in paying a premium to keep his right tackle, rather than his slot receiver. Also worth considering in light of Robinson is that Malik Nabers will be eligible for an extension after 2026, and if he stays healthy and productive, likely for a lot more money than even Robinson would command as a UFA. Spotrac projects Robinson at an AAV of $17.6 million on a new deal, compared to just $8.7 million for Eluemunor.