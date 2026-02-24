ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Giants GM Joe Schoen Gives Clues On Free-Agent Priorities

The Giants have a handful of key players set to hit free agency, and realistically, they can’t keep them all. So who is atop GM Joe Schoen’s list of priorities?…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Quarterback Drew Lock #2 and Jermaine Eluemunor #72 of the New York Giants react during the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Luke Hales/Getty Images

The Giants have a handful of key players set to hit free agency, and realistically, they can't keep them all. So who is atop GM Joe Schoen's list of priorities?

Well, it sounds like Schoen may have seen the struggles of the Patriots offensive line in the Super Bowl, and realizes the importance of keeping him own group together the best he can. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is on track for the open market, but based on Schoen's comments at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, there's a chance he remains in Giants blue before he ever gets there.

Slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, on the other hand ... reading between the lines on Schoen's remarks, he's saying a lot of words without really committing to Robinson as a part of their long-term plans.

"Wan'Dale caught over 90 balls the last two years, he's a 1,000 yard wide receiver," Schoen said (via Marshall Green). How much are we going to use the slot receiver? Is it going to be an integral part of the offense? So yes, you have those conversations.

"Now right tackle, you need a right tackle regardless. So, and Jermaine was actually with Baltimore, so he has a relationship with coach, in the past. But yeah, a receiver like Wan'Dale, you definitely got to have those conversations to make sure that you're going to get value from the player if you're going to pay him probably what he's going to get."

It's fair to wonder if Schoen is seeing more valuable in paying a premium to keep his right tackle, rather than his slot receiver. Also worth considering in light of Robinson is that Malik Nabers will be eligible for an extension after 2026, and if he stays healthy and productive, likely for a lot more money than even Robinson would command as a UFA. Spotrac projects Robinson at an AAV of $17.6 million on a new deal, compared to just $8.7 million for Eluemunor.

The Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh know the importance of protecting a young quarterback, and if they can't keep Jaxson Dart upright, it doesn't matter who he's throwing the ball to down the field. Giants fans shouldn't be surprised if Eluemunor is the team's top priority to retain.

Jermaine EluemunorNew York GiantsWan'Dale Robinson
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: New York Giants helmets sit on the bench before the start of the Giants and Washington Commanders game at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NFLGiants Beef Up Analytics Department Under John HarbaughMatt Dolloff
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California.
NFLNFL Does Not Expect Many Rule Changes This YearDylan MacKinnon
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Wan'Dale Robinson #17 of the New York Giants scores a second quarter touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
NFLGiants Have Whopping 21 Players On Track For Free AgencyMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect