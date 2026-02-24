Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Mavericks look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Mavericks are 20-36 and 12th in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Indiana Pacers on the road 134-130. Every quarter was close, and Dallas won three of the four quarters by three or fewer points. The Mavs won in field goal percentage 54.2%-50.0%, but lost on made 3-pointers 20-11. Dallas had a small advantage in free throws and rebounds. They won in points off turnovers, 19-10, and did well with points in the paint. Khris Middleton led the way on offense with 25 points.

The Nets are 15-41 and 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road, 115-104. It was a close first three quarters, but the Nets' offense went cold in the fourth and lost that quarter 26-17. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage 48.2%-44.7% and on made 3-pointers, 13-12. Free throws were close, but the Nets lost in rebounds, 52-34. The Nets also struggled with points off turnovers, 26-12. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 18 points.

Spread

Mavericks -1.5 (-113)

Nets +1.5 (+104)

Money line

Mavericks -122

Nets +117

Total

OVER 225.5 (-104)

UNDER 225.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mavericks vs Nets Betting Trends

Dallas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.

Brooklyn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Brooklyn is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Brooklyn's last nine games against Dallas.

Mavericks vs Nets Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford, F - Day-to-day/questionable for game

Caleb Martin, F - Day-to-day/probable for game

Cooper Flagg, F - Out

Kyrie Irving, G - Out

Dereck Lively II, C - Out

Brooklyn Nets

N/A

Mavericks vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Dallas is currently 22nd in points, 21st in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Ryan Nembhard leads the team in assists per game. The Mavericks are 6-19 on the road and 1-9 in their last 10 games. The Mavs lead the season series 2-0, and both wins were by eight points. This team just snapped a 10-game losing streak and would love to slowly get some sort of winning streak going. Dallas has the edge in field goal efficiency and will try to take advantage of points off turnovers.

Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 12th in points allowed, and 28th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists per game and field goal percentage. The Nets are 8-19 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. Brooklyn is looking to end a four-game skid, and Nic Claxton will be a focal point against a shorthanded Mavericks frontcourt. The Nets will try to clean up the turnovers, get consistent offense from start to finish, and not collapse in crunch time.

Best Bet: Nets Money Line