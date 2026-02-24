ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Mavericks look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Mavericks are 20-36 and…

Michael Garaventa
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 12: Danny Wolf #2 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the basket as Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 12, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Mavericks are 20-36 and 12th in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Indiana Pacers on the road 134-130. Every quarter was close, and Dallas won three of the four quarters by three or fewer points. The Mavs won in field goal percentage 54.2%-50.0%, but lost on made 3-pointers 20-11. Dallas had a small advantage in free throws and rebounds. They won in points off turnovers, 19-10, and did well with points in the paint. Khris Middleton led the way on offense with 25 points.

The Nets are 15-41 and 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road, 115-104. It was a close first three quarters, but the Nets' offense went cold in the fourth and lost that quarter 26-17. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage 48.2%-44.7% and on made 3-pointers, 13-12. Free throws were close, but the Nets lost in rebounds, 52-34. The Nets also struggled with points off turnovers, 26-12. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 18 points.

Spread

  • Mavericks -1.5 (-113)
  • Nets +1.5 (+104)

Money line

  • Mavericks -122
  • Nets +117

Total

  • OVER 225.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 225.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mavericks vs Nets Betting Trends

  • Dallas is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games.
  • Dallas is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.
  • Brooklyn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
  • Brooklyn is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games.
  • The total has gone OVER in six of Brooklyn's last nine games against Dallas.

Mavericks vs Nets Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks

  • Daniel Gafford, F - Day-to-day/questionable for game
  • Caleb Martin, F - Day-to-day/probable for game
  • Cooper Flagg, F - Out
  • Kyrie Irving, G - Out
  • Dereck Lively II, C - Out

Brooklyn Nets

  • N/A

Mavericks vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Dallas is currently 22nd in points, 21st in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Ryan Nembhard leads the team in assists per game. The Mavericks are 6-19 on the road and 1-9 in their last 10 games. The Mavs lead the season series 2-0, and both wins were by eight points. This team just snapped a 10-game losing streak and would love to slowly get some sort of winning streak going. Dallas has the edge in field goal efficiency and will try to take advantage of points off turnovers.

Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 12th in points allowed, and 28th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists per game and field goal percentage. The Nets are 8-19 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. Brooklyn is looking to end a four-game skid, and Nic Claxton will be a focal point against a shorthanded Mavericks frontcourt. The Nets will try to clean up the turnovers, get consistent offense from start to finish, and not collapse in crunch time.

Best Bet: Nets Money Line 

Brooklyn is back home after dropping three games on the road, and two of those were ugly losses. They have had somewhat close games against Dallas, and the Mavs are pretty shorthanded at the moment.

Brooklyn NetsDallas Mavericks
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Ziaire Williams #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on February 11, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Chicago Bulls during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and TotalEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect