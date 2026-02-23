Yankees Spring Training Disrupted By Foul Odors

Spring Training in Florida is supposed to be one of the best places on Earth. The Yankees get to be far away from the snow and cold back home. There is sun, warm weather, and plenty of golf. But this Spring Training, Yankees players and staff are putting up with a situation that stinks, literally.

A drainage pipe blockage caused quite a stir for the Yankees around the time of their first Spring training game. It created foul-smelling puddles of water in and around George Steinbrenner Stadium, and that odor seeped into the Yankees Clubhouse and the gift shop.

The foul smell put a bit of a damper on the Yankees' first home game of the Spring, but there was still plenty of excitement for fans. The Yankees won 20-3, and Aaron Judge clubbed 2 homeruns in 3 at-bats.

Luckily, stadium staff did quick work to fix the situation, and by the next day, the smell had cleared out.

“I wasn’t here for the disaster yesterday,” second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. “I was already gone. When I walked in, it smelled great. I was like, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ My stuff was good, and I came in to play baseball.”

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone credited the team for how they handled a difficult situation.

“One of the things I talked to some of our guys about was the attitude of everyone,” Boone said. “It throws your routine a little bit off. Everyone handled it really well, walking through it with a smile, with energy. No complaining. I thought we got really good work in, so I’m happy with that.”